“Spare the rod, spoil the child” is one of those old sayings now considered passé.
Baby boomers may remember a time when a childhood misdeed was countered by a few whacks to the backside. There were no “time outs” back then.
But for a parent to physically punish a child’s misbehavior is most certainly frowned upon today. It may, in fact, lead to punishment by the government for the offending parent.
The government does not condone correcting children’s behavior through corporal punishment anywhere in America, with one exception — right here in Massachusetts.
In fact, there was a major ruling on it this week.
A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s ban on the use of controversial electric shock devices used at the Judge Rotenberg Center in Canton.
Longtime Sun Chronicle readers may remember that program. It was named for Ernest Rotenberg, the Attleboro judge who first blocked an intended government ban on the center’s use of “aversive therapy.”
The center, founded by Matthew Israel 50 years ago as Behavior Research Institute, deployed electronic shock devices and slaps or squirts of water to the face to alter self-injurious or aggressive behavior by severely autistic or disabled patients. It operates a number of homes in the region, including ones in Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and Rehoboth, although the Canton facility is the only one where the shock devices are used.
Besides government agencies, a number of organizations all the way up the United Nations have condemned the practice as torture and sought to have the therapy banned and the center shut down.
That effort escalated 10 years ago when a video surfaced from the Rotenberg Center, showing staff workers tying an autistic boy face down and shocking him 31 times at the highest amperage setting. The first shock was given for failing to take off his coat when asked, and the remaining 30 shocks were given for screaming and tensing up while being shocked. The boy was later hospitalized with third-degree burns and acute stress disorder.
That led to the FDA’s March 2020 ban on electronic stimulation devices. But on Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit found that the ban was beyond the FDA’s authority as it was a regulation of the practice of medicine.
This seems like a technicality. In reality, it is not the courts that have allowed these therapies to continue. Remarkably, parents have been the center’s biggest champions.
They have witnessed their children’s life-threatening behavior. This practice has been a “last resort,” they say, but it has been the only therapy that put their children on a better path.
“There is no other treatment for our loved ones, and we will not stand by as they are mechanically or chemically restrained,” the parents said in a statement after this week’s ruling. “The (Judge Rotenberg Center) Parents Association is looking forward to allowing their loved ones to receive this life saving treatment without further governmental interference.”
As stomach churning as that 10-year-old video may be, so are the parents’ stories. Boston Magazine once profiled some of these families with children like P.J.
One year at a holiday meal with his extended family, P.J. sneaked into the bathroom and sipped Drano. He was rushed to the hospital and treated for chemical burns.
Another time, P.J. used one of his father’s razor blades on his arms, then ran to his mother to show her the bloody mess. P.J. was known to ram his body into walls, running at full speed. He tipped out dresser drawers, knocked over shelves of books. P.J. bit himself so much that a giant callus formed between his thumb and wrist, growing larger every time he drew fresh blood.
“I hate the thought of my son getting shocked,” his mother told the magazine. “It bothers me terribly. But if you asked me whether I would rather him be shocked for a short period of time or beat himself up or bite himself severely or slice himself up with a razor blade, the answer is simple.”
Another father described similar violent behaviors, then said, “If it were not for this program, my son would be dead. And if it weren’t for that, I would blow his freakin’ brains out. That’s what I would do for my son.”
Think about that. Parents of the Judge Rotenberg Center would rather shock their children than see them hurt anymore. They would rather kill their own than have them face life in their existing condition.
So, who is right here?
Is it the mental health experts who believe that positive reinforcement is the only way to effectively alter behavior?
Or is it the parents, who believe that sparing the rod will kill the child?
Doing what’s right for our children is never passé, but what is “right?”
Fifty years later, the debate goes on.
