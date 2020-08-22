Now, let me see if I’ve got this straight.
Dave Cavell of Brookline dropped out of the Democratic primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III. That leaves five candidates still in the race — from Brookline.
In addition, there are two candidates from Newton and one from Wellesley.
Now, take out a map. Where are all these communities?
If you think this ticket seems a little top heavy — every candidate coming from the northern end of the district, which runs from just south of Boston all the way down to Fall River — you’re not alone.
I’m sure I’ve been through all three of those communities, maybe stopped in one or two of them over the past six decades. But I don’t really know anything about them, other than they’re well-heeled Boston suburbs.
If the candidates are being honest and forthcoming — I doubt that will happen — I think they would say the same about Attleboro, North Attleboro and the eight other towns served by The Sun Chronicle.
Suburbs like Brookline, Newton and Wellesley are not suburbs like Mansfield and Wrentham and certainly are nothing like industrial communities transitioning to suburbs like Attleboro and North Attleboro. And they have little in common with a large industrial city like Fall River, trying to find its way in the high-tech 21st century.
Here’s another big difference: money.
Brookline, Newton and Wellesley are not just suburbs, they are wealthy suburbs. The average household income in Brookline is $162,000 in Newton, it’s $197,000 and in Wellesley, it’s $277,000. Compare that to $92,000 in Attleboro and $110,000 in North Attleboro.
That wealth is reflected in the candidates. The Boston Globe reports that exact figures are not available but some of the candidates have incomes approaching seven figures. Several of the candidates have donated or loaned their campaigns more than $100,000.
Think these folks have the same financial concerns as you? And if candidates from around here considered running, how could they compete against such financial clout?
The northern end of the district is also worlds apart in terms of ideology. The candidates have been swinging hard at each other — entirely from the left.
Around here, being progressive is prohibiting single-use plastic bags at the grocery store. In Brookline, town meeting decided to be progressive by banning fossil fuels from heating your house. In other words, no more oil, no more propane, no more natural gas. The move was struck down by liberal Attorney General Maura Healey. (It also made no sense because the goal was to force electric heat into all homes. Electricity is generated largely by burning propane.)
It’s been this way for the Attleboro area since 1982.
That’s when Massachusetts had to reduce the number of congressional districts by one. The overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature decided to pit liberal freshman Democrat Barney Frank against the only Republican in the congressional delegation, Margaret Heckler, the incumbent who had ousted North Attleboro’s Joe Martin in 1966.
Frank defeated the moderate Heckler by a surprisingly large margin. Ever since then, much of the Attleboro area has been represented by liberals: Frank, Jim McGovern and now Kennedy. Except for a four-year span when moderate Republican Peter Blute represented part of the area, our representatives in Washington have leaned left while this area is more middle of the road, perhaps tilting to the right.
In addition, our representation has come strictly from the north: Frank lived in Newton, McGovern in Worcester, Kennedy in Brookline. While the northern end of the district is more populous, there are similar-sized cities in the central part of the district.
Brookline has a population of about 58,000, roughly the same as Taunton. Why couldn’t Taunton produce a Democratic candidate to represent the district? Or one from the Attleboros, with a combined population of more than 70,000?
It’s too bad no local Democrat tried this year because it is rare when a congressional seat opens, as it did when Kennedy decided to run for the Senate. Republicans Julie Hall of Attleboro and David Rosa of Dighton are vying for the seat.
Whoever is elected this year may very well be representing us for several years. But if a Democrat prevails, it will seem like they are representing just the northern end of the district.
