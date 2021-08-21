The plan seemed like a good one last summer.
“We’d like to go away as a family a year from now,” we told our two sons and their significant others. “By that time, this pandemic thing will be a memory and we can finally enjoy some time together.”
We didn’t want to travel a great distance. We weren’t sure just yet how far in the rearview mirror the pandemic would be.
Some place fun but relatively close would be ideal. We could spend time as couples but the six of us could get together once a day, perhaps to celebrate the end of this COVID nightmare.
Cape Cod seemed like the logical choice. But where on the Cape?
Let’s stay away from the high-traffic areas like Hyannis and Falmouth, we thought. We finally agreed on Provincetown, always a festive place in midsummer when the population swells from 3,000 to 60,000, tourists crowd the streets and the gay community puts on a nightly celebration.
We booked rooms at a nearby hotel. Seemed like a good plan.
And then…
The coronavirus pandemic appeared to be coming to an end, but a resurgence brought an uptick in cases and fears of vaccine and mask mandates and even lockdowns.
Much of those fears were due to a large COVID outbreak — in Provincetown.
You undoubtedly read about it. What really made the outbreak scary — about 1,000 cases were linked to Fourth of July weekend celebrations after P-Town had experienced less than 50 COVID cases during the entire pandemic — was that a large number, 74%, were people who had been vaccinated.
Based on evidence from P-Town, the CDC switched course on these so-called breakthrough cases, urging a return to masking after the federal agency said they were no longer necessary for anyone who had been vaccinated.
Would our family’s P-Town plans be dashed?
We gave it a little time and decided to proceed.
The decision was based on a few things.
First, we checked news stories out of the Cape and found that the huge P-Town outbreak quickly quieted down after word spread, an indoor mask mandate was imposed by the town and more social distancing was observed.
Second, the P-Town numbers, while concerning, need some perspective. The high number of breakthrough cases was at least partly due to the fact that so many people were vaccinated — well above the state average of 70 percent — and there were almost no social distancing precautions.
Everyone, it seems, was partying like it was 1999, not 2021.
While the vaccines offer protection, there is no silver bullet, nothing that guarantees you won’t get COVID. Many of the P-Town revelers had assumed that and paid the price, doctors say.
But the price really wasn’t that high. Of those 1,000 cases, only eight ended in hospitalizations. There were no deaths.
In addition, it’s important to keep in mind that those 1,000 people were not all in P-Town. Some were infected by people who were there that holiday weekend and brought the virus with them.
That’s actually encouraging, according to Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health and one of the most visible medical experts throughout the pandemic.
If all those people weren’t vaccinated, that P-Town weekend would likely have resulted in 5,000 cases, not 1,000, he told The Boston Globe.
“It would have been a Biogen,” he said, referring to the infamous Boston medical conference in February 2020 in which 175 attendees spread the virus around the world, leading to as many as 300,000 cases.
So, we loaded up on masks and traveled the two hours to P-Town — and not only survived but had a great time.
In the stores, restaurants and bars, everyone wore masks, without any pushback. Outdoors, the usual revelry prevailed among a mostly mask-less crowd. The streets were busy but not so full that you couldn’t keep your distance.
P-Town was a great choice. And that decision from a year ago turned out to be a good one after all.
