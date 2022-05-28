Good evening and congratulations to the high school Class of 2022.
Most graduation speeches implore young people to set high goals and inspire them to be the best they can be while contributing to their community and society. Speeches like that have soaring words that make grads want to rush out the door and change the world.
This is not that speech.
This speech is practical and pragmatic.
I can sum up my advice to you in three D’s: Don’t Drown in Debt.
I’m sure you — and your parents — have been staring down this problem for the last couple of years: How in the hell are we going to afford college?
On one hand, we know a college degree is almost always a good thing.
Census data indicate that people with more education generally earn more than those without. A bachelor’s degree holder earns 75% more than if they only have a high school diploma, according to one Georgetown University study.
On the other, carrying a pile of debt can set you back for years, if not decades. In Massachusetts, the average debt load for college graduates is nearly $35,000, which is a big bill when you’re earning an entry-level salary and you need to pay rent, a car loan and everything else life throws at you.
That debt can postpone or derail some of life’s biggest decisions, like starting a business, buying a home or raising a family.
Rising costs are starting to dissuade students from pursuing college. The number of high school grads attending a four-year school fell from 71% to 51% in the last two years, according to a recent study by the education nonprofit ECMC Group. In all, 1 million fewer Americans are attending college since the start of the pandemic, in part because of the costs.
While more people are needed in trade occupations — have you tried to get a plumber lately? — watching high school grads skip college due to the cost is a disturbing trend.
And it’s not just a family problem, it’s a national issue. President Biden is right now wrestling with the decision to relieve some student debt, a question that will have determined proponents pitted against fierce opponents.
Boston.com asked its readers recently if college is worth it. One respondent, Paul T. of Canton, summed it up best:
“Students and their families need to pay more attention to their specific situations and needs when deciding to go to college. Paying $80,000 per year to major in a subject with an average salary of $30,000 makes no sense. They should also focus on colleges that provide the best value for them. Just because you get into BU or any other well-known prestigious school doesn’t necessarily mean you should attend. If there is another school that has a program in your major at half the cost that is just as successful at placing students in their desired careers after graduation, then go to that school instead and stay out of, or at least limit, your debt. Too many students and their parents just want to look good on social media rather than selecting a school that is best for them.”
The state, in fact, offers an opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree while saving an average of $14,000. Called MassTransfer, students begin at one of the state’s 15 community colleges — like Bristol Community, which has a campus in Attleboro — then complete their degrees at one of Massachusetts’ 13 four-year universities. There are also financial incentives in the form of waived fees and tuition credits for grade-point averages above 2.5 and 3.0.
Another program called Commonwealth Commitment provides rebates for students who maintain a 3.0 GPA and finish their associate’s degree in 2½ years. Savings for that program average over $20,000.
You’re facing a difficult decision. You’re 18 years old and you may have to sign for a loan that you know you won’t be able to repay for 20 years or more.
Will that loan lead you to fulfill your dreams and to a better life?
Or is that expensive school a gamble, sought more by your parents and guidance counselors than a practical and pragmatic third party?
Just please keep in mind that there are cheaper alternatives out there.
And don’t forget the three D’s: Don’t Drown in Debt.
Now, go out there and change the world.