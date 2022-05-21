I’ve always enjoyed going to the polls — and not just to vote.
For years, my Election Day visits would take a while, not because I needed much time to decide but because of Doris Legg.
Doris worked the polls in her hometown for 50 years, first as a checker and then as warden.
North Attleboro could not have been better served.
Doris, who died Monday three days before her 90th birthday, was always a smiling presence, experienced and knowledgeable for every situation. She always longed for bigger turnouts — but not so busy that workers couldn’t handle it.
Mostly, though, she shook her head in disbelief when the high school gym was nearly empty. It was unimaginable to her that anyone would pass on participating in their town through a small act like voting, especially the town she loved so much.
“She is a remarkable woman. As long as I can remember voting, Doris has been here,” said Kevin Poirier, chairman of the election commission when she stepped down in 2014. “We’re really going to miss her. She’s leaving a remarkable legacy.”
But serving her community was only part of her life. Like so many other folks around here, she was also devoted to her family and her faith.
Doris loved to garden at the home on Mount Hope Street where she lived for 61 years, preparing some delicious meals with the fruits of her labor. But she was also the unofficial gardener of St. Mark’s Church — it’s now Transfiguration of the Lord Parish under the consolidation of parishes in North Attleboro — making sure grounds looked just right for not just Sunday Mass but for photos after weddings, baptisms and funerals. A charter member of the parish, she also brought communion to the sick and homebound, was a member and past president of the church’s St. Vincent de Paul Society and a tireless worker for the extremely popular annual church fairs.
Doris and her husband Charlie Legg raised five daughters. Naturally, she was involved in not just school but Girl Scouts, serving as a counselor for many years at the former Camp Shady Pines in North Attleboro.
Her obituary said that she “had a huge impact on the lives of many young women in the community.” I know that to be true as my wife Carol — a friend and classmate of Doris’ middle daughter, Cindy, and a Shady Pines regular — always said how wonderful Mrs. Legg was with all the girls.
I know I will miss that perpetual smile. Certainly, North Attleboro will miss her.
Hers was a life to admire — and to emulate.
…And two other things
It’s good to see that the old Franco-American Club at Elm and East streets in North Attleboro is getting a makeover to make room for Angle Tree Brewery, a craft beer establishment from some local enthusiasts for ales and lagers. The French Club, as it was called, was a common function hall for members of Sacred Heart Church, which was founded in 1904 by French Canadians. I attended many. (Don’t be fooled by the last name; besides Kirby, there is Labonte, Lizotte and Boutin blood in these veins.) Among the events: a cousin’s wedding, an aunt and uncle’s wedding anniversary and, oh yes, our engagement party, held nearly 41 years ago.
Also good to see that North Attleboro is getting funds to figure out what to do with the old Webster Building on Broadway. I worked for a jewelry polishing company there briefly in the late 1970s. It was in poor shape then. Now, it’s simply the worse eyesore in town.