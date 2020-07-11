Women make up perhaps the most powerful voting bloc in the country.
In the 2018 midterm elections, 53 percent of the registered voters were women compared to 47 percent for men. And 55 percent of female registered voters cast a ballot compared to 51.8 percent of men.
The women’s vote is considered so important that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has already committed to having a woman as his running mate. And there has been talk that President Donald Trump may replace Vice President Mike Pence with a woman on the Republican ticket — perhaps Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations — in an effort to capture the suburban mom vote.
That may be the case in 2020. But it wasn’t until 1920 that things changed.
One hundred years ago this summer, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, finally giving women the right to vote. The women’s vote was considered one of the keys to victory for Warren Harding — considered a very handsome man — in the 1920 election.
That was the same year that one of Massachusetts’ leading suffragists, a friend of Susan B. Anthony, launched a political career of her own.
Right here in Attleboro.
In 1920, Eliza Daggett became the first female to run for mayor in Massachusetts. Until then, women in this supposedly progressive state were only allowed to vote for school- and tax-related ballot items. The Western states, led by Wyoming and Idaho, were first to give full suffrage to women.
Daggett was the national president of the Women’s Relief Corps, which provided assistance to families financially damaged by World War I. She campaigned out West for Harding. She was an official scorekeeper for the Chicago Cubs, though her identity was kept a secret by the club to prevent retribution from players upset with her decisions. She was president of the Attleboro chapter of the American Red Cross.
Daggett’s candidacy made news across the country, including a front-page story in The Washington Post. However, she was not taken seriously by the press, which treated her as a novelty.
One newspaper described her as “matronly looking” and “on the other side of 50.” (If today 50 is the new 40, was 50 the real 60 a century ago?)
No mention was made of the appearance or age of her opponents.
“I think no more of running for mayor of Attleboro than I would of cleaning house,” she was quoted as saying. “When women were given the vote, they were charged with the obligation to serve their country. If a woman feels she can do it in politics, that’s the place for her.”
You could almost hear the snickering from male readers.
Alas, Attleboro voters also did not take her candidacy seriously either.
Incumbent Philip Brady won re-election in 1920 with 1,662 votes. Finishing not far behind were George Sweeney and William Saart with 1,370 and 1,362 votes, respectively. Daggett received 84 votes.
She took the landslide loss well.
“I had great fun,” she told her hometown newspaper, the Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester, N.Y., “and as I’m as good a loser as I am a winner, I enjoyed the campaign exceedingly.”
It took another 65 years before Attleboro voters elected a woman as their mayor, the second in Massachusetts history. Eight years later, another woman was elected mayor of Attleboro.
Eliza Daggett was simply a woman ahead of her time.
