When we look back at this whole coronavirus pandemic, the solution really came down to two things, didn’t it?
Wear a mask.
Get vaccinated.
Let’s hope our leaders learn from that should there be another surge.
Since March of last year when the world was gripped with panic at the news that a deadly virus was overrunning the planet, consumers and businesses have been laden with an onslaught of rules and protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The list has been remarkably comprehensive and just as amazingly arbitrary.
For instance, once restaurants reopened to indoor dining, you were allowed to have up to six people at a table. Why six? Would a seventh person be sure to bring COVID along with his credit card?
And if you did go to a restaurant, you couldn’t just have a drink. You had to order food. Maybe the aroma of Buffalo wings keeps the virus at bay.
My passion for golf has been on display in this space many times, and I was thunderstruck when I saw the incredibly long list of restrictions placed on a game always played outdoors, where experts conceded disease transmission is difficult, and socially distanced, at least compared to, say, football and basketball.
Golfers were encouraged not to follow the ancient tradition of shaking hands after a round. Even fist bumps were discouraged. Tapping putters was considered the best way to say, “Nice playing with ya.”
But the list was much, much longer.
Players couldn’t ride two to a cart unless they lived in the same household.
Players couldn’t reach in the hole to retrieve their ball. Instead, golf courses put foam or some other restrictions just below the putting surface.
Courses were not allowed to leave rakes in sandtraps for fear that the virus would be transmitted on the handle. Instead, players were allowed to move their ball out of divots, a bending of the rules that makes golfing purists cringe.
Who thinks of all these things? And enforces them?
When Gov. Charlie Baker this week announced the lifting of the outdoor mask mandate and gave us a timeline for easing other restrictions, I could sense a sigh of relief across the state.
Beginning May 10, nearly 10,000 people will be able to go to Fenway Park to catch a Sox game.
Road races and other youth and adult amateur sports, even those considered high-risk, will be able to resume.
Performers will even be able to go an indoor venue or restaurant — and sing.
The governor set a date of Aug. 1 for loosening all restrictions. By then, he said, adults can go to a nightclub while kids can play in a ball pit.
I’m not counting on that as the finish line. Keep those masks you have hanging off your car mirror handy.
But all of these rules have caused a good slice of the population to revolt and caused even the most compliant of us to chafe.
We now know that the pandemic was a big deal. After all, it has claimed about 575,000 American lives and more than 3.1 million across the globe and virtually shut down all commerce.
But in the end, the solution appears not to have been a lengthy list of government do’s and don’ts but two things that were remarkably simple (though not simple to achieve):
Wear a mask.
Get vaccinated.
Let’s keep this in mind should, heaven forbid, this ever happen again.
