The Fluoride Fumble, as the front-page headline described it, is one of the worst breaches of public trust I’ve seen in my four decades of observing North Attleboro Town Hall.
The scary thing is that it could happen again.
As you may have read earlier this week and in more detail today, the Fluoride Fumble began eight years ago. That’s when the town’s department of public works kept running into problems with the machines designed to fluoridate public water.
So, instead of trying to fix the problem, they just stopped adding fluoride, at least in three of the town’s four wells. The result? Fluoridation was done at less than optimal levels — or not at all — and the substance was not strengthening teeth and reducing cavities as it should.
Not the end of the world, you might say.
Big problem, I say.
Fluoridation was approved by a strong majority of North Attleboro voters in 2000. The DPW had no choice but to fix the problem. This was a voter mandate. Failing to remedy the problem amounted to DPW officials thumbing their noses at the people who pay their salaries.
To his credit, Public Works Director Mark Hollowell has taken full responsibility for the Fluoride Fumble. But I suspect there’s more to it.
In 2011, when this coverup began, Hollowell didn’t report to the town administrator. He didn’t report to the board of selectmen, at the time the town’s chief executive board. (The town has switched to a town council form of government; more on that in a minute.)
Overseeing the DPW at that time was a three-member, separately-elected board of public works. That board did not report to anyone but the voters.
My educated guess — and it’s only a guess — is that the problem was brought to the board’s attention, which decided it didn’t want to spend the time and resources needed to fix the problem. And besides, they probably thought, fluoridation is not a public works issue, it’s an additive involving public health. They almost certainly didn’t want to spend money on something not mandated statewide when the DPW has roads to repair and keep free of snow, water to keep clean and flowing, and a sewage treatment plant that needs to function properly.
So, I think, they ignored it and hoped the issue would go away.
If Hollowell chose to keep the fluoride issue hidden from the board of public works, he should be fired — immediately.
But if the board knew about the problem and chose to cover it up, that’s a more vexing offense.
Meting out justice in that case will be difficult. There is almost annual turnover on the board, and as elected officials, they can’t simply be fired.
But as I said at the start, the scary thing is that this same type of behavior could continue.
In April, North Attleboro voters approved a town charter, eliminating the colonial-era government led by a board of selectmen and town meeting, and replacing it with a town council. The council serves as the town’s legislature and also appoints and oversees a town manager, who runs the town government.
But not the DPW.
The charter commission, which drew up the government blueprint, did a good job of streamlining operations. For years, North Attleboro was a collection of fiefdoms, separately-elected boards who controlled a small aspect of town government. Among those fiefdoms was the DPW, led by its three-member elected board.
For some reason that I don’t understand, the charter commission chose to have the DPW continue to run as a separate agency.
The only change is that board of public works now has five members instead of three.
As a result, the DPW does not have to answer to the town council or to the town manager, at least not now. It could continue to decide, like I believe it did eight years ago, that a voter mandate is not a priority.
And they could ignore that mandate.
Here’s hoping the Fluoride Fumble serves as a lesson to North Attleboro.
This flaw in the new town charter needs to be fixed, and the sooner the better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.