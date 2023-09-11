Sept. 11, 2001, was a terrible day for America.
Twenty-two years later, the memories fill me with sadness.
But the days that followed were uplifting.
Flags flew everywhere. The Sun Chronicle even printed one and urged readers to tape one to their front windows.
Congressional leaders from both parties stood on the steps to the Capitol singing “God Bless America.”
It felt like the home front in America during World War II as we all did our part to eradicate totalitarianism.
Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne in early October wrote: “Will the profound seriousness that overtook the country after the assaults of Sept. 11 cause a more permanent change in politics as practiced in the past decade?”
Doesn’t feel that way now, does it?
But some local families did bridge their differences with a liberal often despised by conservatives.
“When Cindy McGinty of Foxborough, Massachusetts, heard the booming voice on the other end of the telephone line, so instantly recognizable with its impossibly broad vowels, she wondered who had chosen the worst possible time to play a prank on her. That couldn’t really be Ted Kennedy, could it?”
“It was September 12, 2001. One day earlier, McGinty’s husband, Mike, who was on the ninety-ninth floor of the World Trade Center for a business meeting, had been killed in the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history.”
So begins chapter 29 of “Last Lion: The Fall and Rise of Ted Kennedy,” The Boston Globe’s 2010 book on the Massachusetts senator who died in 2009.
The book explains how Kennedy worked to help all 177 Massachusetts families who lost loved ones in the 9/11 attacks — including Attleboro area victims — and how deeply the families appreciated it.
For instance, Mike McGinty had served 12 years in the U.S. Navy and his wife wanted to have an honor guard at his funeral. Navy officials told her she would have to produce his discharge papers. She couldn’t locate them, and the Navy couldn’t find a copy either.
She placed a call to Kennedy’s office. The next day, a Kennedy staffer found the papers and delivered them to her.
The honor guard stood tall at Mike’s memorial service.
In the summer of 2002, the book says, a Kennedy staffer called McGinty.
“What are you doing this weekend? How would you like to go sailing with the senator?”
Cindy, her two sons, and her sister and her family then spent a day on the Mya, Kennedy’s beloved sailboat, with the 70-year-old senator at the helm. They then spent time at the Kennedy compound.
“My God,” the book quotes her saying as she surveyed the lawn where the Kennedys played their famed touch football games, “we’re standing in history.”
A year or so later, the book says, McGinty found herself sitting at the same table as Kennedy during a 9/11 commemoration ceremony.
He scribbled something on his program, then pushed it across the table to her.
“How are your two little sailors doing?” the note read.
McGinty was not alone. Sally White of Attleboro got the same phone call from Kennedy when it was learned that her daughter, Susan Blair, was also a victim of the terrorist attacks. A self-described dyed-in-the-wool conservative Republican, White was skeptical — at first.
“He was amazing,” the book quotes her. “He had all the time in the world for me. I was totally blown away.”
According to the book, Kennedy arranged a meeting in Boston between the Massachusetts 9/11 victims’ families and officials from various government agencies and charities trying to help them. But the families were clearly frustrated. At one point, McGinty stood up.
“I know you want to help,” the book quotes her, “but you’re not being helpful.” The other families applauded.
Kennedy was angry and, according to the book, turned to an aide and said, “I don’t want to ever hear that Mrs. McGinty or one of the other families has this problem. Fix it!”
Finally, here’s an interesting ending to the segment of the book devoted to Kennedy’s efforts to aid 9/11 victims’ families.
“Sally White has remained a proud Republican, but her encounters with Kennedy have prompted her to re-examine some of her views,” the book says.
“Since this has happened, I have looked a little more closely at his politics and what he has meant to Massachusetts and for the country,” White told the authors. “I have changed my opinion in some areas.”
“McGinty was an independent who leaned right,” the book says. “Because of Kennedy, she is now a Democrat.”
By the summer of 2008, Cindy McGinty would sum it up this way: “I can’t honestly imagine getting through the last seven years without him. I honestly mean that.”