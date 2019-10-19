Eleven days between Patriots games is too long, isn’t it?
Fall Sundays just aren’t as exciting if New England’s favorite team isn’t a part of it. After all, weekend life around here at this time of year revolves around what time THE game is on. And with all this wait, don’t you get a little tired of the incessant talk about Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski coming up back and whether Tom Brady likes or dislikes his teammates?
So here’s something to think about while we wait a couple of more days before the defending Super Bowl champs trample another opponent.
Next year the New England Patriots will play their 50th season in Foxboro.
The team — and the town — should celebrate that.
The NFL is conducting its own 100th celebration this year. The NFL 100 logo is everywhere. If you’re a fan, you’ve seen plenty of grainy black-and-white film included in promotional videos, and the NFL Network has programming on the 100 best of just about everything — teams, players, games — in the pipeline.
But the 100th anniversary of the first NFL game isn’t until next September. This 100th season is a way for the league to promote and extend its brand for an entire year.
The Patriots and Foxboro ought to do the same — celebrate. There have been plenty of difficult moments, beginning with the infamous traffic disaster at the first game in August 1971.
But all relationships have their difficult moments. And when you look back over nearly half a century, this marriage has been a pretty good one, for both sides.
Foxboro opened its doors to a hapless, homeless NFL franchise when no one else wanted them. But then, after achieving some success, the Patriots went looking for a new suitor in Boston, Providence and Hartford. Meanwhile, the town quietly sat back until the Kraft family decided Foxboro wasn’t so bad after all.
After six championships and a thriving retail, dining and hotel complex have made them billionaires, I think the Krafts can acknowledge that staying put worked out well for them.
And they should thank Foxboro for that.
The same holds true for the town.
There are plenty of Foxboro residents who are still not fond of hosting the team or seeing the vast merchandising of that corner of their once quiet little town. And even if it has been nearly 50 years, working around the traffic and unruly fans that descend on Route 1 on Sunday game days and concert nights has to be a headache for townies.
But the good people of Foxboro should be extremely thankful that the Patriots decided their town really was the right place for an NFL franchise.
There isn’t a municipal official south of Dover who doesn’t envy the tax benefits Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place bring to the town coffers. It means better schools, safer streets, improved services.
The Krafts have also been very generous to their second hometown.
For instance, it’s doubtful the town would have its own YMCA, and all the opportunities that agency brings for families and children, if not for a generous donation from the Patriots owner.
And I don’t imagine it ever gets old for Foxboro residents to have their town associated with the greatest team in America’s most popular source of entertainment. Or to see their picturesque town common shown as commercials segue to game action.
Think about this: Foxboro is probably the second most famous community in New England.
That should be celebrated — by the town and the team — next season.
