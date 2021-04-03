Do not fear, Norton residents.
Casting aside a 300-year-old form of government is a good thing, not a bad one.
Do not cling to the past or to a rosy concept that seldom, if ever, becomes reality.
In one week, you get to overhaul your government. You don’t get many opportunities like that.
Go for it.
This is from someone who did just that two years ago.
In April 2019, voters in my hometown of North Attleboro (I have lived in the 02760 zip code my entire life) were asked to decide on converting their town government to more of a city form.
If you’re not versed in New England municipal government, here’s the difference: A town is led by an elected board of selectmen (often now called a select board), part-time officials who serve as chief executive. They appoint a town administrator who runs the municipal government on a day-to-day basis.
The town’s legislature, in most cases, is an open town meeting. Any registered voter can show up at the meeting, held at least twice a year, to debate and decide on the budget, bylaws, zoning issues or any town business.
A city form of municipal government has an elected mayor as chief executive and a city council as legislature.
Like the city form that North Attleboro adopted, Norton’s proposal calls for an elected seven-member town council to serve as the legislature. That council will also appoint a town manager, who will be the chief executive.
Using the space that this news organization has so generously granted me over the years, I had advocated for just such a change. But when the final proposal was ready for a vote two years ago, I seriously considered voting “no.”
First, I wanted the chief executive to be an elected mayor, not an appointee. My thought was that if someone is in charge of the town, then the town’s voters ought to be able to have a say in putting that person in — or out — of office.
Second, I thought the town council should be made up of representatives from every precinct. That way, voters can go to their representatives if they have a concern. It would also prevent one neighborhood from stacking the council. Similar arguments have been made in Norton.
Last, I just hated the idea of a separately-elected board of public works. Still do. If the idea is to consolidate all town departments under one umbrella, why is a public works board necessary? And who is in charge of the DPW, the town manager or the public works director? (Norton’s proposal calls for the town council to oversee the DPW.)
But the status quo in North Attleboro, with its plethora of elected and appointed boards resulting in fiefdoms that did not serve taxpayers or the public good, was worse.
So, I’m glad I voted for the change.
It’s hard to judge because it’s only been two years and one of those has been interrupted by this thing, you may have heard of it, called a pandemic. But it’s definitely made municipal government more efficient, more accessible and more responsive.
The best thing that’s happened in North Attleboro is that the charter approval brought a lot of fresh faces to town government, drawn perhaps to the idea that they could have an impact on making their great community even better.
I suspect that same thing could happen in Norton. The nine-member charter commission, which drew up the government blueprint that goes before voters next Saturday, is made up of newcomers to town hall, folks who love their little town that features just one traffic light, a bucolic college campus at its center and purple-garbed Lancers everywhere. These newcomers probably scratch their heads and wonder why the town conducts business with a part-time board in charge and a legislature open for manipulation.
So, they’re proposing sensible changes that may seem dramatic to those entrenched in municipal government but will barely be noticed by the public at large.
At least that’s the way it looks to me, an outsider with some past experience about these things.
So please, Norton voters, take some advice from your neighbor in northern Bristol County.
Go for it.
