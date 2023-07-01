Are you ready to celebrate America’s independence from Great Britain on Sunday?
Sure, I know the holiday is Tuesday, and lots of people will get a four-day break from work as the United States celebrates its 247th birthday.
The holiday is not Sunday, but delegates from the 13 original colonies did not vote to break free of England on July 4, 1776. They did it two days earlier, on July 2.
Here’s what really happened in those sweltering days in Philadelphia nearly two and a half centuries ago.
Revolutionary fever had been growing for more than a year, especially in the northern colonies, as the Second Continental Congress met. On June 7, 1776, a Virginia delegate, Richard Henry Lee, introduced a resolution destined to change the world. The historic resolution, which is now obscure, read:
“Resolved, That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved.”
Four days later, Congress established the Committee of Five — composed of John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert R. Livingston — to draft what would turn into the Declaration of Independence, should Lee’s proposal prevail.
It did. On July 2, 1776, Lee’s resolution was approved by 12 of the 13 colonies, with New York delegates abstaining over lack of formal instruction on how to vote. One week later, however, the New York Provincial Congress offered its support for independence.
On July 3, Adams, overjoyed at Congress’ actions, mailed this letter to his wife, Abigail, back home in Massachusetts:
“The second day of July, 1776, will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance, by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more.”
After various minor revisions, delegates approved the Declaration of Independence, listing the reasons the colonies were breaking free from British rule, two days later, on July 4, 1776. That’s the date atop the famous document, but Philadelphia newspapers had already begun reporting on the earth-shattering vote of July 2.
No formal signing ever took place, unlike the scene depicted in John Trumbull’s famous painting, “Declaration of Independence.” Placed in the Capitol rotunda in 1826, the iconic painting has come to represent the actual signing of the nation’s most precious founding document, although nothing in it is historically correct.
But the Declaration of Independence wasn’t signed on July 4, with one exception: John Hancock of Massachusetts, president of the Continental Congress, affixed his famous signature that day. Others began signing it on Aug. 2, and the process continued throughout the year as absent delegates returned to Philadelphia.
I suppose it doesn’t matter. What’s important is that 247 years ago, our forebears boldly broke away from the world’s most powerful nation and launched an experiment in freedom and democracy never attempted before.
As John Adams said, it should be celebrated “with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns (well, maybe not guns), bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more.”
And this year, you may even be lucky enough to celebrate over four days.