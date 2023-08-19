A couple of weeks ago, when I suggested Massachusetts needed to elect more competent Republicans to change the way the public’s business is conducted on Beacon Hill, I noted the lopsided difference between the two parties.
There are 25 Republicans in the 160-member House and just three in the 40-member Senate, a total of 14 percent of our lawmakers. It’s an embarrassment to the GOP and a huge disservice to taxpayers.
But that doesn’t mean there is unanimity of opinion among Democrats on Beacon Hill.
First, newly-elected state Auditor Diana DiZoglio dropped a bombshell in January by saying her office was going to audit the Legislature, focusing on the way it uses its exemption from the public records law. Massachusetts is one of the few states that allows its lawmakers to meet behind closed doors and keep committee votes hidden from the public.
The Democratic leadership, not surprisingly, would much prefer business as usual. After the Legislature failed to cooperate, DiZoglio said she intends to file suit against the Legislature.
Here comes the interesting part: By state law, DiZoglio must be represented by the Attorney General’s office, which is now headed by Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor who has long been a darling of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party now in control on Beacon Hill.
Will Campbell side with the people who backed her campaign or with a push to bring transparency to state government? Expect fireworks either way.
Now, another feud is percolating, this time between the Legislature and the governor’s office.
In January when she was sworn in as governor, Maura Healey said she would file a bill to end the executive, legislative and judicial branches’ exemptions to public records laws. She also said she would open the executive branch to public records requests.
Within weeks, she flipped on filing the exemption bill. And, like her predecessors, she has been selective about what she releases to the public.
The governor’s office has withheld correspondence with legislative leaders, email and phone logs, records related to the hiring of MBTA General Manager Phil Eng, sexual harassment complaints and any written communications showing how the administration stockpiled doses of the abortion pill mifepristone. When asked to provide records on Healey’s trade mission to Ireland, the office produced some redacted calendars and information.
The governor said documents her office declined to release “are exempt under the public records law” because of things like “attorney-client privilege,” “safety implications” or “deliberative process.”
In other words, the governor allows us to see what she wants us to see.
Now, there’s an effort to change that.
A bill filed by state Sen. Michael Brady, a Brockton Democrat, would open the governor’s office to scrutiny by making the office subject to the same public records law as other state departments.
The bill, first pitched by Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin, seeks to open the governor’s office only, because past bills seeking to open both the governor’s office and the Legislature have failed to gain traction. The Legislature, governor’s office and the judiciary in Massachusetts are all shielded from answering public records requests — the only state in the nation where all three branches of government claim blanket exemptions from the public scrutiny the documents provide.
Sure, the Legislature should comply with public records laws, but the leadership will NEVER take that step. And this bill may not stand a chance either, even though it should.
But it sure goes to show that when a political party holds all the cards, the public usually loses.