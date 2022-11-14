In my 40-plus years covering the Attleboro area for The Sun Chronicle, John “Jack” Coyle is at the top of the list for most unforgettable character.
Veteran police reporter David Linton’s wonderful front-page tribute Saturday summed up the career highlights of the retired North Attleboro police chief who died Thursday at 91: Korean War veteran, appointed chief at age 39 and staying on for 31 years, head of several police chief organizations. Linton also told of Coyle’s affection for Ireland and his early-morning rituals.
Jack Coyle was as tough and disciplined a person as I ever met, and he instilled that military style in his department. But he could also be funny and charming.
His legacy to North Attleboro will be the safety he provided to its residents. And North Attleboro police have maintained their reputation as one of the best departments in the state — their detectives were praised for quickly tying New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez to the infamous 2012 murder in the town’s industrial park.
Today, I thought I’d fill in the blanks with a few personal stories about the man I always referred to as “Chief,” even long after he retired.
First meeting
In the early 1980s, not long out of college, The Sun Chronicle assigned me to the North Attleboro police beat, which meant going to the old police station on Mason Avenue about 7 a.m. to see if anything was going on: arrests, accidents, crimes, etc.
Not long after I started, the Chief walked up from his basement office, and I introduced myself.
“You related to Bob Kirby?” he asked.
“That was my grandfather,” I said, mentioning that Grampy was a special police officer.
“Great guy,” Chief said. “You look like a good Irish kid. You’re all right with me.”
Little did he know that my other grandparents were named Labonte, Lizotte and Boutin and that I was far more French Canadian than Irish. I was in with the Chief.
“One thing though Michael,” he said. “You need to get your hair cut.”
At the time, my hair was at or slightly over my ears. That was not allowed in the North Attleboro Police Department.
I continued to visit the station, kept my hair the same length but was reminded regularly that I needed to see a barber.
Operation: Road Watch
While I was covering the North Attleboro cops, Coyle landed a state grant that allowed him to put extra officers on the streets on the weekend. Operation: Road Watch, he called it.
I kept track of the arrests, and each Monday we’d run a story along with a chart with the weekend numbers and the running total.
When the numbers started to tick down, I wrote a story highlighting the trend. Chief was on the phone to me the next day.
He thought the story was unfair, that drunks were staying off the road because they feared Operation: Road Watch. He was loud and there were many curse words.
I saw him a few days later.
“How ya doing Michael,” he said, never mentioning the phone conversation or the story that prompted it.
I think I had a better understanding of life in the North Attleboro Police Department.
An open book
Today’s police departments release most of their information through social media. That way, one chief told me a few years ago, they control the message.
That’s not how North Attleboro operated under Jack Coyle.
When I arrived at the police station, the previous day’s arrest reports were piled neatly on a counter. Accident reports were in another pile, next to the police log.
Any information I needed, any report, was available to me. Good or bad, the North Attleboro cops were an open book.
That’s unheard of today.
If there were a murder or some other big case in town, he would call me at home, including on Christmas Eve 1994 after a fire killed seven people including five children. He had difficulty providing the details on that one, especially about the kids.
Good morning
At one time, I was getting up early and hitting the gym a little after 5 a.m. On more than occasion, I bumped into the Chief — as he was leaving.
“First guy in when they unlock the door,” he would say.
He was in his 80s at the time.
Last meeting
The last time I saw the Chief was a few years ago in a waiting room. He looked frail compared to his police years, but he recognized me and thanked me again for a tribute I wrote about his son Danny after he died in 2009.
“Keep up the good work,” he said.
I guess I was still in with the Chief.