If Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux succeeds in his quest to become Bristol County sheriff, he will pull off a feat that probably has not been accomplished in decades.
He will win a county position even though he comes from the county’s northern end.
That has not occurred in the more than 40 years that I’ve been covering local politics, and I’ve found no record of a successful run for district attorney, sheriff or county commissioner by a local resident during that time.
Bristol County politics are, of course, dominated by the heavily populated cities of Fall River and New Bedford. If you’re not from one of those cities or from neighboring towns in what is now known as the South Coast, you don’t stand much of a chance of winning.
Much of this involves numbers. New Bedford’s population is about 95,000 while Fall River’s is nearly 90,000. Even if you add Taunton to Attleboro’s population, that’s still only a little over 100,000 people.
The county’s biggest institutions — the larger superior courthouses, the jails, which Heroux would oversee if elected — are located on the South Coast. The people who work there are likely to be loyal to their elected bosses.
It was no surprise that Heroux did well around here in Tuesday’s primary, winning by huge margins in Attleboro, North Attleboro and surrounding towns. He has proven to be a bright and energetic official, first as a state rep and then as mayor for the last four-plus years.
And, after all, these were mostly fellow Democrats casting a ballot on Tuesday. But a primary and an election are two different animals. Heroux faces a much tougher challenge if he hopes to succeed on Nov. 8.
First, there is his opponent, 25-year incumbent Thomas Hodgson. He may be despised in liberal circles for being a fervent Donald Trump supporter and he may be accused of mistreating inmates, but he keeps getting re-elected because he knows how to counterpunch a political attack.
Hodgson knows that his tough-on-crime and hard-line immigration stances aren’t universally popular, but they are just what some voters are seeking in a sheriff. Few of those voters probably cast a ballot last Tuesday; they will on Nov. 8.
Heroux can expect attacks from Hodgson, hoping to create doubt and fear among those on the South Coast who don’t know the mayor like Attleboro area residents do. Hodgson will say he was actually working in prisons while Heroux was gaining his many degrees, including a master’s in criminology from an Ivy League school. He will say Heroux is soft on crime.
Hodgson will paint Heroux as an ultra-liberal from the Joe Biden-Nancy Pelosi wing of the Democratic Party, especially for his aggressive environmental efforts as Attleboro’s mayor. Expect some mocking of Heroux’s ban on the involuntary release of balloons and his attempt to prohibit nip bottles in the city.
As recent history has shown, however, Heroux has a spotless record as a campaigner. He has run for office six times in Attleboro and won each one.
His only close race came in 2017 when he ousted seven-term incumbent mayor Kevin Dumas, one of the most popular politicians in the city’s history.
At 46, he campaigns with as much vigor and stamina as he did when he first ran for state rep 10 years ago.
It should be an interesting race.
Congratulations to Paul Heroux on his well-deserved victory in Tuesday’s primary.
Congratulations will really be in order if he wins on Nov. 8.