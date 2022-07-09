Ever go to a parade and see candy being thrown from a float?
There’s a mad dash to scoop it up, but it’s really just cheap and certainly not good for you.
That’s one thing I thought of this week when leading Democratic lawmakers announced a plan to give one-time checks for $250 to the bulk of Massachusetts taxpayers.
The idea is to help taxpayers struggling with high inflation and skyrocketing fuel prices.
Sure, $500 per household is helpful. It will pay down some bills and provide some relief for a lot of families.
But it’s not a game-changer, especially considering today’s fuel prices. That’s only going to pay a few weeks’ gas for some folks.
And it’s not like the state can’t afford it. This giveaway is only going to cost the Commonwealth of Massachusetts 16.6% of the $3 billion surplus it brought in this year.
As my grandfather used to say, “Button your shirt, your heart might fall out.”
My other thought: Hey, it’s an election year. “I sent you a check for $250,” is a nice thing for an incumbent legislator to tell the folks back home.
What we really need is permanent tax relief.
Gov. Charlie Baker agrees. Back in January, he proposed to return $700 million to taxpayers. The tax cuts would be targeted to people hit the hardest by the pandemic and inflation.
For months, the Legislature did nothing but plan how to spend that surplus. There’s nothing politicians like better than spending your money, and, after all, they’re way smarter than you.
Lately, though, some key legislators have started to come around. Senate President Karen Spilka told a South Shore Chamber of Commerce gathering recently that she believes some tax cuts will be approved.
And last week, the House Revenue Committee approved $600 million of Baker’s proposal. Thursday, leading Democrats said a larger tax cut package could be in the works.
But there are always politicians who see the government’s needs as more important than yours and will want to spend as much as they can for as long as they can. Like I said, they’re way smarter than you.
We’re running out of time to get this done. The Legislature’s session ends July 31 — or thereabouts, they tend to bend the rules — so something needs to be approved in the next three weeks before the politicians head off to campaign for re-election.
The most important cut involves the estate tax.
Right now, Massachusetts taxes estates — the assets left after someone dies — of $1 million or more. Only one other state starts that low, Connecticut.
And Massachusetts is the only state that taxes at the first dollar, not at everything over the threshold. It’s the most punitive estate tax in the country.
Now, if you’re thinking that will never affect your family, think again. Skyrocketing real estate prices have bumped even modest suburban homes over $500,000 or more.
And the stock market has likely been very good to your 401k plan in recent years. It may be hard to believe, but a working-class family can easily pass on an estate of over $1 million.
Put it this way: A middle-income family might have to cut a check to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for $150,000, if the estate tax is not changed.
That’s certainly not the intention of the tax, and it’s obvious something should be done. Fortunately, both Spilka and the Revenue Committee indicated that a consensus is being reached on the estate tax.
The governor also wants to provide tax relief to seniors, working parents and those with lower incomes. Among these are doubling the senior circuit breaker credit from $1,170 to $2,340, increasing the rental deduction cap from $3,000 to $5,000, doubling tax credits for dependents and child care, and raising the income threshold for residents who don’t earn enough to pay taxes.
The Revenue Committee looked favorably on those changes.
A negative response was given to Baker’s plan to reduce the short-term capital gains tax from 12% to 5%, which he said would make Massachusetts competitive with the rest of the country. That lowers the plan to $600 million in tax relief.
So, let your state rep know: Thanks for the check for $250. But we need something more than parade candy.