They were hidden in the closet for years — centuries, really.
Now, there’s a one out of a hundred chance that the couple next door to you is gay, statistics say.
And odds are 1 out of 14 people you meet today identifies as LGBTQ.
The percentage may be even higher because tracking the LGBTQ population is new and incomplete and because everyone is still not open about this.
In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau for the first time allowed people to check boxes indicating whether they were “same-sex” or “opposite-sex” spouses or unmarried partners.
According to data released last month by the bureau, 33,488 of the state’s 2.7 million households were same-sex couple households. That’s 1.2% higher than the national average of 0.9 percent.
In this area, same-sex households fall below the state and, in some cases, national averages.
Attleboro had the highest ratio at 1.1% while Wrentham had the lowest, 0.5%. Here are the percentages for other area towns: Foxboro, 0.9; Mansfield, 0.7; Norfolk, 0.7; North Attleboro, 0.6; Norton, 0.7; Plainville, 0.7; Rehoboth, 1.0; Seekonk, 0.9.
The state’s same-sex households included 20,940 where the same-sex partners were married, roughly five out of every eight same-sex households, according to the Census. Massachusetts was the first state to legalize same-sex marriage after a 2003 Supreme Judicial Court decision.
The community in Massachusetts with the highest proportion of same-sex households by far — 21 percent — was Provincetown, the town at the far end of Cape Cod long known as an LGBTQ enclave. Neighboring Truro was in second place with 8.3 percent.
If the statewide numbers seem low to you — they do to me — that’s because the Census and other polls are slow to track the data. For instance, the once-a-decade Census has never asked these types of questions before.
During the Trump administration, proposed questions on sexual orientation and gender identity were removed from a draft of the 2020 Census, sparking outrage from activists. Efforts to get the questions onto the Census’s American Community Survey were also stalled, though they have now been revived by the Biden administration, NPR reported recently.
In addition, most gays do not live in same-sex households.
“At this point, less than 20 percent of LGBT people live in same-sex couple households,” Kerith Conron research director of the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, which tracks estimates of the country’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender populations, told NPR. “That means we don’t know a lot about the 80 percent or more of LGBT people who have different-sex partners or aren’t living in a household with a partner. And that’s significant.”
Finally, people are growing more open about their sexual orientation.
The percent of U.S. adults who identify as something other than heterosexual has more than doubled over the last 11 years, from 3.5% in 2012 to 7.2%, according to a Gallup poll released in February.
Gallup found that the increase is due to “high LGBT self-identification, particularly as bisexual, among Generation Z adults,” who are 18 to 25. The survey found that younger U.S. adults are much more likely to identify as LGBTQ than older generations.
More than 1 in 5, or 21%, of Generation Z adults identify as LGBTQ, Gallup found. That’s almost double the proportion of millennials, who are 26 to 41, at 10.5%, and nearly five times the proportion of Generation X, who are 42 to 57, at 4.2%. Less than 3% of baby boomers, who are 58 to 76, identify as LGBTQ, compared to just 0.8% of traditionalists, who are 77 or older.
As the youngest Americans slowly outnumber and replace the oldest, Gallup predicts the number of LGBTQ-identifying adults will only increase — and likely at a much faster rate than past generations.
And that may mean there’s a more likely chance that you will have a same-sex couple living next door.