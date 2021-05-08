Three signs that the coronavirus’ grip on us may be loosening along with a couple of other thoughts while hoping these April showers have finally disappeared now that it’s May:
Sign #1
For those of you willing to dine indoors, you may want to get a reservation early. Restaurants are starting to fill up again.
There are still capacity limits so restaurants don’t have all the seating they did before the pandemic struck in March 2020. But what they have often fills up, at least on Friday and Saturday nights. Diners appear less afraid to go out in public, probably a sign they’ve been vaccinated.
Another possible factor: This area like much of Massachusetts is facing a worker shortage. Some may be fearful of catching COVID-19. After the past year, some may have given up on the hospitality industry. And others may be taking advantage of the additional unemployment benefits bestowed by Washington.
The worker shortage is most pronounced on Cape Cod where business owners expect a busy summer due to a pent-up need to travel. Many of those businesses fear they won’t have enough workers to handle the demand.
Another factor for the shortage in restaurant staffs: Rudeness has returned. The Boston Globe reported last week that many patrons are abusing servers by flouting regulations forced on them by the state.
For instance, the state limits restaurant visits to 90 minutes. After their time is up, some diners instruct servers that they will simply move to another table. To cover themselves on the rule that all diners must order food, some will order french fries and leave them there.
Please, have a heart. Restaurant workers are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. They don’t need more aggravation.
Sign #2
We spent a lovely spring day walking around World War I Memorial Park in North Attleboro and were pleased to see so many families taking advantage of this gem of a recreation area. In particular, there were dozens of parents and children enjoying Julia’s Garden. The town should be forever grateful to the Cekala family for donating this fun and imaginative playground.
Sign #3
You can now go in both entrances to Stop & Shop. The restriction to one door was so the store could count shoppers and limit the number coming in. That seems to have gone away.
Promising idea
The proposal to move the North Attleboro Senior Center to Emerald Square mall holds a lot of promise.
An indoor space where seniors would have more room and be able to walk in rainy weather would seem to be better than the current center, the historic Howard Estate which dates back to the 1850s. One consideration is whether seniors would be able to get to the mall easily.
Town Manager Michael Borg indicated that the decision could also come down to money. The town now rents the senior center space from the North Attleboro Housing Authority.
Retail rents would figure to be much higher, but the financially-troubled mall is under receivership and one of its three anchors, Sears, closed this month. The chance to bring more potential shoppers might be helpful to Emerald Square.
Final thought
With all these restrictions lifted, can’t our local government committees start meeting in person again?
