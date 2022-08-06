Happy birthday, North Attleboro.
It was this time of year 135 years ago that the fateful decision was made to divide the Town of Attleborough in two, creating North Attleboro and forever changing the anatomy of the two communities.
Today, I thought I’d provide a little background on what led to the vote to separate the town and give you a snapshot of the community as it stood in 1887.
As you may know, residents of Attleborough, England, began settling in this northern section of Bristol County during the latter part of the 17th century, about 50 years after the Pilgrims landed in Plymouth. The Town of Attleborough was incorporated in 1694, encompassing nearly 25,000 acres of what is now Attleboro (known then as the East village), North Attleboro (the North village) and South Attleboro (the South village).
These were largely subsistence farmers, trying to raise enough from the rocky New England soil to feed their families. That changed about a century later when Samuel Slater opened the nation’s first mill in nearby Pawtucket, launching the American Industrial Revolution.
Attleborough carved its own niche in the industrialization of the young nation after an immigrant known as “The Frenchman” started a jewelry manufacturing business near what is now the North Attleboro police station. Jewelry making thrived in the young community, with factories centered near the rivers in the East and North villages.
Soon, there were two distinct communities with their own institutions, such as churches and schools. Separating them was four miles of sparsely populated land that could not be traversed in 10 minutes, like today.
By 1855, when division was already a hot topic of debate, Attleborough’s population stood at 5,400: 2,800 in the North village, 2,600 in the East and South villages. By 1880, the population had doubled to more than 11,000, much of it centered on the two main villages.
Division became inevitable.
Today, Attleboro’s population is roughly 50% more than North Attleboro, 45,000 to 30,000. But in 1887, about 14,000 people lived in Attleborough, with the North village holding a slight advantage in population, 7,100 to 6,900 in the East and South villages.
The North village also had more homes, 1,186 to 929, with a slightly higher total real estate valuation, $2.5 million to $2.3 million.
The push for division drew considerable debate. Some saw no reason to break up a community now nearly two centuries old.
Others, however, recognized that the two main villages were already operating as separate entities. Each village had their own schools — in fact, each had a high school — their own railroad stations, their own post offices.
As Richard Sherman wrote in his excellent 1976 history, “North Attleborough: An Affectionate History,” “One proponent of division likened Attleborough to a set of Siamese twins — hindered by the useless tissue which linked one section to the other.”
Emotions ran high on July 30, 1887 as polls opened for the vote to determine if the North village would be incorporated as a separate town. Town officials urged the local constabulary to keep an eye on the polls, though no trouble was reported.
On that sultry midsummer day, 1,307 men trekked to the polls (women would not have the right to vote for more than 30 years), a turnout of 70%. Here are the results:
North village – 234 yes, 371 no.
East village – 414 yes, 180 no.
South village – 17 yes, 91 no.
By a mere 23 votes, Attleborough had decided to cut itself in two.
On Aug. 13, the North village formalized the action by holding its first town meeting. Opponents took their case to court but lost.
The people of the North village, where the Town of Attleborough had first been settled more than two centuries earlier, had opposed the division by a margin of 61 to 39%.
Yet, they were now the residents of Massachusetts’ newest town.
So, happy birthday, North Attleboro.