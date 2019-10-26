Ten years ago today, we were staggered by the horrible news: Capt. Kyle Van De Giesen had been killed in a Marine helicopter collision in Afghanistan. He was 29 and left a pregnant wife and a 17-month-old daughter.
If you were here then, you remember how the news shook North Attleboro. Kyle had not only been the quarterback of the Red Rocketeers’ Super Bowl champion football team, he had been admired by all. Blessed with poise, personality and integrity, everyone from coaches to classmates recognized that this was a young man who would do much. To lose him in a horrific crash under such circumstances — about to end his overseas tour and become a father again — was overwhelming for all.
But the news also stunned the San Diego area, where Kyle was stationed and where his wife Megan, just days away from giving birth to their son Colin, was living with their daughter Avery.
The news shocked northern New Jersey, where Kyle was born and where much of his parents’ families live.
The news reached Australia, where Kyle’s sister Caitlin was in nursing school.
And the news even traveled to Aruba, where my wife Carol and I were on vacation. We live next door to the Van De Giesen home in North Attleboro and watched him grow from a skinny teenager to a mature Marine. The next day, we were back home, giving Kyle’s mom Ruthann a tearful hug on our front lawn.
October 26, 2009 was a sad day indeed.
Tonight, as they have done every year since, family and friends will gather for a toast — Jack and Coke, of course, Kyle’s favorite drink — to salute the young man who had already done so much and held the promise of doing even more. The grief is still profound for all who will be there.
But I hope they remember a couple of lessons I have learned over the past decade: Never forget. And never keep moving forward.
Everyone in that room would do anything to bring Kyle back. He was at the center of the lives of his family, his friends and his fellow Marines.
As you might imagine, his death caused profound changes in many lives. But Kyle’s loved ones have never stopped moving forward and that has made an immense difference.
For instance, after Afghanistan, Kyle was scheduled to go to Arizona to become a helicopter flight instructor. A military life is perpetually in motion.
As a result, Avery and Colin may have barely known their grandparents, who all live around here. Megan will be the first to tell anyone what an enormous gift it has been to have her children spend so much time with their grandparents. Their support, wisdom and love have helped make Avery and Colin the wonderful young people that they are.
The tragedy has brought Kyle’s friends even closer. They have unified to launch a foundation in Kyle’s name that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. But more importantly they have supplied strong shoulders for the grieving family.
Here’s another for instance: Jen Brillon lives near St. Mary’s Church in North Attleboro and watched on the day nearly 10 years ago when everyone from U.S. senators to high school classmates gathered for Kyle’s funeral. She did not know Kyle or anyone in the family, but like everyone else in town, she had been following the sad stories.
I have to do something, she said.
And she did.
Every year since, she has been an energetic volunteer for whatever event the foundation plans, especially the Cocktails for Courage fundraiser held Memorial Day weekend. Her help, her friendship — she has become close to many of Kyle’s loved ones — and her perpetual smile are symbolic of the spirit that pervades the effort to honor Kyle.
One final, personal for instance: Carol and I have become friends with Kyle’s aunt and uncle, Leslie and Jack Devereaux. When they drive up from Jersey for a visit to Kyle’s mom or for a fundraiser, we often get together. We’ve been down to visit them. We spent part of our last summer vacation with them at their newly-purchased lake house in the Poconos. And last December we were honored to attend their daughter’s wedding and were just as thrilled that they traveled up here in January for our son’s wedding.
Would the friendship have developed without the tragedy of Kyle’s death? Unlikely.
Would we do anything to bring Kyle back? Absolutely. But we are grateful for the relationships that have grown from such an awful tragedy.
And so as we raise our Jack and Cokes tonight, the salute should not be just for Kyle but for each other, for the friendship, camaraderie and love that have grown from the effort to honor his memory.
Never forget.
Never stop moving forward.
