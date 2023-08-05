This will sound like heresy to some, but here’s my advice to improve state government: If a competent Republican is running for state senator or representative in your district, vote for that candidate, even it means ousting a Democrat you like.
If we do that for several election cycles, there’s a chance voters will be able to change the arrogant, autocratic and thoroughly un-democratic way Beacon Hill conducts business.
The Legislature this week approved spending over a billion dollars a week in taxpayer money with virtually no debate or dissent. Every nickel of the public’s money and every major policy change was decided in closed-to-the-public meeting rooms.
You don’t want to pay for tuition assistance to undocumented immigrants? Tough, the lords of Beacon Hill have decided you will.
Think free lunches for students is a bad idea? Well, the lords have decided it’s a good idea and so you’re paying for it.
There is one thing the lords neglected to include in the budget — the tax cut they’ve been promising for nearly two years.
Legislative leaders swear — pinkie swear — they will work out a tax relief package soon. My guess is that they’ll find another way to spend money they promised would ease the financial woes created by the pandemic and the worst inflation rate in decades.
In other words, it’s a safe bet you can say goodbye to that tax cut. Their priorities trump yours.
And that Aug. 1 budget approval vote was not a coincidence. That’s the date the Legislature had scheduled a month-long vacation.
The reason Beacon Hill conducts the public’s business this way — in private — is because the Democratic Party holds a supermajority and can do pretty much anything it wants.
Today, there are 25 Republicans in the 160-member House and just three in the 40-member Senate. The last time Republicans had enough votes to block a gubernatorial veto was 1991, when 16 GOP senators sat in the chamber — and Republican William Weld was in the corner office.
That lopsided control has allowed House speakers and Senate presidents to hold a tight grip on their respective chambers. They do it by rewarding supporters with choice committee assignments that come with enhanced pay.
The Massachusetts Legislature is not as bad as Tennessee or Montana, where Republican supermajorities have tried to expel or silence Democratic dissenters. Or Oregon, where Republicans simply walk out to prevent the Democratic majority from conducting business.
But Massachusetts’ status as the only state that exempts the executive, legislative and judicial branches from public records and public meeting laws, and Democrats’ authoritarian rule are an embarrassment to this commonwealth, where American democracy was born.
Then again, who can blame the Democrats. The Republican Party has been far too feeble for far too long, offering virtually no opposition.
That was especially true in the last election when the party’s leadership thought it would be a swell idea to offer a slate of candidates better suited to run in Florida or Texas than in a state where Donald Trump was trounced — twice.
The new state Republican leadership appears a bit more mainstream and is wisely trying to build up its base by getting more candidates to run for state rep and senator in hopes of at least offering some opposition to Democrats. In last year’s election, nearly two-thirds of the 200 of the seats were uncontested, largely because the GOP failed to offer opposition.
That’s disgraceful, a huge disservice to voters.
The next election is more than a year away, and the state GOP will have a difficult task rounding up competent candidates in a state where they represent just 10 percent of the electorate, especially since many party members think it wise to vote for Trump a third time.
Still, the only way to restore some sense of democracy in our state government is by doing away with supermajority rule and at least consider voting Republican.
Because it’s clear the lords of Beacon Hill aren’t going to change a thing.