Next week, we push our clocks ahead one hour to start Daylight Savings Time.
Some people hate springing forward and falling back every year.
Not me. I love it.
To me, Daylight Savings Time is the true start of spring, enabling us to finally enjoy the warmth of the sunshine after a day’s work. We can putter in the yard and clean off winter’s detritus. We can take a walk without wearing a reflective vest. Or, for someone like me, we can sneak in nine holes of golf.
Most people can’t stand the first days of the time change. They claim they lose sleep and feel awful for weeks. “I hate it when it gets dark so early,” is a common thing to hear in the fall when clocks are first pushed back.
OK, it takes a couple of days to get used to. But I’ll gladly exchange that for the glorious opportunity to enjoy our limited number of warm New England months with as much daytime sunshine as possible.
One of the big reasons for the time change is to save energy. Opponents cite studies that show that the switch actually results in more energy consumption.
But there are studies that say just the opposite. The biggest, conducted by the Department of Energy in 2008, found a decrease in energy use of about 0.5%. That doesn’t sound like much, but it equates to about 1.3 billion kilowatt-hours, enough to power a dishwasher in every American home for more than a week.
Critics of changing clocks often focus their complaints around those two days per year, citing confusion, schedule disruption and even health problems.
For instance, a 2012 study indicated that in the few days around the springtime clock change, heart attacks rose by 10 percent. Never mind that heart attacks were found to decrease around the time of the autumn clock change — also by 10 percent.
There was also a study that traffic accidents spike in the week following the spring time change. The study was tested and found to be true.
But guess what? Another study, also found to be true, revealed that accidents decrease when there is more evening sunlight (makes sense to me). In other words, exchanging one bad week for eight months of Daylight Savings Time makes our roads safer.
There’s been a push to make Daylight Savings Time last the whole year, thus avoiding the twice-a-year time change while making it light longer in the winter. A bill in the Massachusetts Legislature that would do just that has been gaining momentum in recent years.
But geezers my age or older may remember when America experimented with yearlong Daylight Savings Time — and hated it.
In 1974, the energy crisis was cutting into the American way of life, with odd-even gas rationing, a national 55-mph speed limit and shortened NASCAR races. The Emergency Daylight Saving Time Act signed by President Nixon dictated that clocks would spring forward one hour on Jan. 6 — and stay that way for almost 16 months, until April 27, 1975.
The experiment didn’t even last a year. People found it difficult to wake up and get motivated when the sun didn’t rise until after 8 a.m. The biggest complaints came from parents whose children were walking to school or waiting for their bus in pitch black conditions.
And remember, we are in the far eastern end of our time zone. If you’ve even been to Detroit, at the far west of the Eastern Time Zone, you’ll know that the winter sun doesn’t rise until 8. Year-round Daylight Savings Time for them would mean sunrises after 9 in the morning. That’s just intolerable.
And it would not be smart in this mobile society for Massachusetts to go this alone or with a small group of Northeast states. Travelers to Boston, for instance, would no doubt get thrown off schedule by the mishmash of time zones.
Sure, changing clocks isn’t fun, but the rewards far outweigh the disruption of a few days. Think about it: We’ve bent nature to best suit our 9-to-5 world.
Call it a victory for modern society.