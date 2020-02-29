A few thoughts as the bulk of Massachusetts voters and voters in more than a dozen other states go to the polls on Super Tuesday.
This area has always been known as a more conservative corner in the liberal bastion known as the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. However, it was the more left-leaning candidate that led the way four years ago when local voters cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton eked out a narrow 1 percentage point win over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders across the Bay State.
But locally, voters backed Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, by a wide margin, 14,036-11,581. Sanders won in every local community, by more than 500 in Attleboro and by more than 400 in traditionally conservative North Attleboro.
Certainly, Sanders has his staunch supporters, especially among young voters. But my guess is that a number of local voters were expressing their displeasure with Clinton.
“I think she’s as crooked as a dog’s hind leg,” one Mansfield man was quoted by this newspaper.
(By the way, the 2016 Republican primary winner, Donald Trump, elicited similar responses. “Trump is crazy,” an Attleboro man said. “…The president can’t be erratic.”)
The question, of course, is what kind of support Sanders will have this time around with more candidates on the ballot. Will voters go with Sanders or another liberal from the Northeast, Massachusetts’ own Elizabeth Warren? Or would they prefer moderate Midwesterners like Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar? Or a traditional Democrat like Joe Biden? Or do they think billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg has the best shot of defeating Trump?
The only thing that would surprise me is if one candidate, locally, across Massachusetts or elsewhere, gained a majority of votes.
Turnout will be another interesting aspect to watch.
There are more than 4.4 million registered voters in Massachusetts. The majority — more than 55 percent — are not enrolled in any political party.
My guess is that most of those unenrolled voters — who tend to lean moderate, not liberal — will be voting in the Democratic primary. You would think that would hurt Sanders and Warren. But this is Massachusetts, the bluest state in the union, so you never know. And Warren is, after all, the local candidate. But if she doesn’t carry her home state, what will that say to the rest of the country?
By the way, the highest turnout in a Massachusetts presidential primary came in 2016 when more than 44 percent of voters cast ballots.
Speaking of turnout, voters in New Hampshire’s Feb. 9 Democratic presidential primary set a state party record, following lower-than-expected turnout in Iowa. The total of 300,622 ballots surpassed the state’s previous record from the 2008 primary, when 288,672 ballots were cast, according to the secretary of state.
For Democrats, that was a welcome contrast to turnout in the Iowa caucuses Feb. 3. Party leaders had anticipated the turnout in Iowa might top the nearly 240,000 who showed up in 2008. But despite the close race and the eagerness of many Democrats to defeat Trump, turnout barely beat the 170,000 mark from 2016.
Let’s do even better in Massachusetts. Please, be sure to vote Tuesday, if you haven’t already.
