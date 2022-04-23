In New England, it started in Foxboro, at Gillette Stadium.
Then, TD Garden joined.
Now, ancient Fenway Park, which this month marked its 110th birthday, extended the region’s transition to the digital age by going cashless.
That’s right, sports fans. Leave your dollar bills at home.
Want to make a purchase from the vendor hawking “ICE COLD BEE-YAH HEE-YAH!” on a hot summer day while sitting in the Fenway bleachers? Well, the great tradition of fellow fans passing your cash to the vendor, then passing the beverage back to you is gone.
In 2019, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium became the first to go cashless, citing speedier lines. The pandemic accelerated the trend as cash was feared to be a spreader of the coronavirus. Each of New England’s big-league sports venues hopped on board when their most recent seasons began.
After all, this seems like the way the world is going. In 2021, 81% of all transactions in the United States were done with a card or phone (although cash was used in more than 40% of purchases of less than $10).
But cashless may not be the right thing to do — and I’m not saying just because I’m a graying baby boomer who prefers cash to card most of the time.
First of all, it may be illegal. State law is succinct on the matter: Retailers “must accept legal tender” — in other words, cash.
Attorney General Maura Healey has tweeted about the issue, most recently at the start of the pandemic when some businesses refused cash for safety reasons.
“It’s illegal to refuse cash in Massachusetts,” the tweet from her office said. “Businesses should take thoughtful measures to keep their employees and consumers safe, but let’s keep our economy open to everyone.”
No doubt the sports teams’ legal departments investigated the matter before attempting the transition to card-only. For one thing, they might certainly argue that a ballpark is not a retailer.
More importantly, the teams attempt to dodge the matter by offering “reverse ATMs,” which turn cash into a Mastercard or Visa for the amount you put in.
Some consumer advocates question whether those cash-for-cards are skirting the law.
“You have these concession stands, you have restaurants and bars, I think those clearly are retail establishments,” Edgar Dworsky with Consumerworld.org told WCVB News. “Under the law, they can’t make you pay with a credit card or plastic. They have to accept cash as legal tender.”
There is some political opposition to the cashless movement. Last year, New York City joined Philadelphia and San Francisco in banning stores from going cashless because of equity issues, specifically the difficulty that homeless and undocumented people would face in acquiring bank accounts.
And there are questions about privacy concerns. Consumers who only use plastic can have their purchases electronically tracked so that companies can tell where they were, what they bought and how much they spent. As purchases add up, the data can be mined for more personal information.
“For example, if you go to the same place every day for coffee, a company can infer that you work in that area because you’re there 200 days a year at 8 a.m.,” Geoffrey Smith, clinical associate professor of finance in the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, told an Arizona newspaper.
Is cashless the way to go? Should we just embrace the future? Should we update the law and bring it into the digital age?
Maybe. Or maybe, if you’re taking me out to the old ballgame and buying some peanuts and Cracker Jacks, you ought to be able to do it with good old-fashioned dollar bills.
Then again, I’m an aging baby boomer.