Today, Saturday, is the first day of summer.
How can this be?
Certain things have to happen before winter ends and summer arrives. A number of these things did not happen that must happen for spring to be over.
I have to don a green shirt or sweater and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day as if I’m as Irish as a leprechaun (I’m mostly French-Canadian.)
I have to watch March Madness, especially the first round, always rooting for those No. 16 seeds.
I have to follow Massachusetts’ March Madness, when local high school teams compete for state championships and I look back fondly at that 1973 Bishop Feehan High School basketball team (I was a jayvee) that made it all the way to the Boston Garden.
I have to watch Opening Day of the baseball season. Watching the Red Sox on a nearly daily basis for six or more months a year has been part of my metabolism as long as I can remember. I enjoy following the daily ups and downs that are part of any Major League team — who’s hot, who’s not, who’s hurt, who’s on the mend, where are the Sox among league leaders, where are the Sox in the standings. And there are the occasional dramas that occur when you put together a few dozen Type A young men from diverse backgrounds for several months. It becomes a soap opera for sports fans. I missed that.
I have to see what happened at the Boston Marathon because there are always some interesting people stories to tell. And I have to know how the Sox made out on the only morning game in pro sports.
I have to watch The Masters, not just because it’s usually one of the best golf tournaments of the year but because it’s played amid the eye-popping beauty that is Augusta National. I am lucky enough to have taken in a round of the Masters a few years ago. Augusta is like Disney World for golfers. It can’t be summer if I haven’t watched The Masters.
How can summer start without these things?
But I’m lucky, really.
How many wedding dreams were spoiled by the coronavirus pandemic?
How many people lost their jobs — and are uncertain when, or if, they will get it back?
How many entrepreneurs who wanted to launch their business in an economic boom saw those dreams crash when commerce came unplugged?
How many young people suddenly face a far more uncertain career path now than they did just two months before their graduation ceremony?
How many families were unable to say a proper goodbye to a loved one due to this awful scourge?
COVID-19’s death toll — 130 locally, nearly 8,000 in Massachusetts, roughly 115,000 across the country — has been terrible.
But this pandemic has shaken our lives like little else short of war or natural disaster. The thing about this is, we still don’t know when it will end.
So, yes, I miss those signs of spring. I now appreciate them more than I did before all of this.
I hope you appreciate your signs of spring.
And summer begins today. Maybe this season will be better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.