A second marijuana store, Pure Roots, may be coming to North Attleboro.
The Michigan-based company is proposing to establish a cannabis dispensary on Route 1, specifically at 80 East Washington St., across from North Bowl bowling alley.
Townies of my age can tell you another kind of treat was once dispensed from the location: 15-cent hamburgers.
That address, which now houses a hair salon, was formerly the home of Burger Chef, at one time the second biggest fast-food chain in America. When it opened in the 1960s, it was the only fast-food joint in North Attleboro.
That fact alone made it a fun location for my family, who were frequent visitors. In 1954, brothers Frank and Donald Thomas of Indiana patented the flame broiler, in which a hamburger patty is placed on a metal, cage-like conveyor belt. Flames shooting out from top and bottom broiled the meat quickly.
The North Attleboro Burger Chef had a window to witness the process, and my brother Dan and I would check it out at every visit. We were astounded at how quickly our burgers were produced, as we were far more accustomed to waiting impatiently for my parents to prepare our meals on a frying pan or charcoal grill.
Another big attraction, at least for my frugal father, was the price. The chain offered burgers for, as the jingle went, “a nickel and a dime.”
Throw in some fries and soda, and my dad could feed a family of six for less than $3. Can’t beat that. Plus, there was the entertainment value of witnessing thin raw meat turning from red to brown in seconds.
We weren’t the only customers who were Burger Chef fans. The Thomas brothers opened their first store in Indianapolis in 1957, and the chain spread quickly across the country by following a strategy of sticking to small towns.
In 1968, General Foods Corp. purchased the chain and continued its rapid expansion. At the time of the purchase, Burger Chef had 600 locations in 39 states, including included one on Pleasant Street in Attleboro, which I visited on occasion while attending Bishop Feehan High School.
By 1972, Burger Chef’s locations (1,200) were surpassed only by McDonald’s (1,600). The chain had two mascots: Burger Chef, voiced in TV commercials by Paul Winchell (who was also the voice of Winnie the Pooh’s pal Tigger), and Jeff, the chef’s juvenile sidekick.
The beginning of the end came 10 years later when General Foods sold the chain to Imasco, a Canadian company that also owned another fast-food chain, Hardee’s. Imasco converted many locations to Hardee’s restaurants and let franchises near existing Hardee’s locations convert to other brands. Restaurants that did not convert to Hardee’s or new names and branding simply closed.
The last restaurant to carry the Burger Chef name closed in 1996 although Hardee’s brought back some of the chain’s favorite meals, such as the Big Shef, as recently as 2014 in some Midwestern locations.
Burger Chef was part of a 1960s retail upsurge on Route 1 in North Attleboro. Just down the street was the legendary amusement park Jolly Cholly’s. The bowling alley had just opened. And there were several family restaurants, including the Colstone, a longtime North Attleboro favorite.
It was an exciting time for the town.
Now, a cannabis dispensary may be on the way.
Perhaps it will also create a buzz.