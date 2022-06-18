Every parent will tell you that the holidays are their busiest time of the year.
But a close second place might be right after Labor Day as the kids head to school and there are items to be purchased and forms to be signed and work to be resumed.
Here’s another thing to they should add to their to-do list this year on the day after Labor Day: Vote.
Massachusetts is holding its primary that day, when the two major parties will decide their nominees for most statewide offices, including who will succeed Charlie Baker as our next governor.
That day will be huge for Chris Doughty, the Wrentham businessman seeking to grab the Baker mantle as the level-headed fiscal conservative iin his bid for the GOP gubernatorial nomination against Trump acolyte Geoff Diehl. But that day will likely be dominated by back-to-school business for most families.
That doesn’t bode well for turnout.
And that almost always means that incumbents — mostly Democrats — will cruise to re-election this November.
That’s never a good thing.
A majority of Massachusetts incumbent legislators already have a free pass for another two years on Beacon Hill. Of the state’s 200 lawmakers — 40 senators and 160 representatives — 108, or 54%, will run unopposed on Nov. 8.
And winning over the public against a well-financed incumbent is difficult for any challenger but made more so with just two months to do it.
That’s one of the reasons why Massachusetts should move its state primary from September to spring.
Nearly every state used to hold its primary in September. That changed in 2009 when the federal government began requiring that states have absentee ballots in the hands of military members 45 days prior the general election in November.
That leaves a very tight window to squeeze a primary in, especially when a major Jewish holiday or two complicates matters.
As a result, 41 states did the sensible thing and moved their primaries: 11 states to May, 15 to June and another 15 to August, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Only three states will hold their primaries later than Massachusetts, on Sept. 13: Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Delaware.
The switch would provide a couple of benefits, potentially increasing turnout and more importantly giving challengers more time to mount a campaign against entrenched incumbents.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who has overseen the state’s elections since 1995, supports a move, provided it is not to July or August and the rest of the election calendar is adjusted accordingly. That seems the most sensible approach.
Bills pushing the primary to spring have been filed every year since 2017. This year, the cause was championed by state Sen. Becca Rausch, the Needham Democrat who represents the northern part of the Attleboro area.
With the legislative session essentially ending on July 31 — any bills approved later than that date need unanimous approval — expect Rausch’s bill to meet the same fate and die a quiet death.
It’s likely that many of those entrenched incumbents are dragging their feet on this because a spring primary can only hurt them. Politicians voting for their self-interest rather than for the good of the people is as common today on Beacon Hill as it is on Capitol Hill.
Perhaps if some of those parents strapped for time this year around Labor Day let their representatives know, something could get done.