The town meeting form of government — used by the majority of local towns — has often been called the purest form of democracy.
If you are a voter in the community, you are automatically eligible to be a member of town meeting, the town’s legislative body, which decides the community’s rules and how it will spend its money. Offering participation in your municipal government to everyone sounds ideal.
In 1816, after he had authored the Declaration of Independence, served as secretary of state, vice president and then two terms as president, Thomas Jefferson wrote that towns in New England “have proved themselves the wisest invention ever devised by the wit of man for the perfect exercise of self-government and for its preservation.”
That was over two centuries ago. Today, town meeting is an anachronism that should be tossed into the dustbin of history.
This form of government simply doesn’t work anymore. Just look at the turnout at local town meetings this spring.
Rehoboth drew 270 voters to town meeting, the area’s runaway leader in attendance. The big item on the agenda was not the millions in spending town officials requested but a proposal to ban nip bottles in liquor stores. (Popular opinion prevailed as the ban was rejected).
Next came Seekonk which attracted 200 voters to decide on spending $69 million, followed by Foxboro, where 124 voters approved a $94 million budget. In Norton, a town of 20,000 people, 117 residents showed up to OK a $70 million spending plan for the town.
Bringing up the rear was Norfolk where a mere five dozen voters decided how the town should spend nearly a million dollars a week.
Every once in a while, there will be campaigns to improve town meeting attendance. They never work.
Nine out of 10 local citizens skip their town elections — which takes about 15 minutes of their time. There’s no way they’re going to attend a three-hour meeting, possibly stretching over several nights.
There are a lot of legitimate reasons why town meeting attendance is abysmal. People are busier than ever, and town officials have been laboring over the budget and bylaw proposals for months so why bother wasting your time rubber stamping other peoples’ work?
Besides, have you ever been to a town meeting? Do you realize how boring they are?
Attending town meeting is like going to a chess match — and you have no idea how to play chess. You may suspect something big might be happening, but the language is so dense and the actions so vague that you’re clueless as to what, if anything, is happening.
Unless the town needs to build a new school and greatly increase taxes, town meeting attendance will always be abysmal.
This everybody-is-a-legislator form of government is believed to have been derived from church meetings held in 17th century England, which were responsible for financial decisions of the parish. The English settlers created parish-based governments modeled after their experience back home, with town selectmen analogous to church wardens.
In colonial New England there was very little separation between church and town governance, but town meetings continued to serve as municipal legislatures after the nation evolved and the separation of church and state became formalized.
Town meeting probably worked just fine when towns weren’t much more populated than the congregations, maybe a few hundred people. They don’t work for towns that have populations of 20,000.
Where else is town meeting government used? Almost nowhere else in the world — for many reasons. It’s slow and clunky and horribly prone to abuse. It’s common for town officials to vote on their own pay raises, or to “stack” a town meeting — bringing in large number of like-minded individuals, often with skin in the game — to approve a single item.
What makes far more sense for area towns would be to elect a mayor and city council, like Attleboro has, and like most of America has. The next best thing is a town council-town manager government, which North Attleboro and Franklin use.
You know, a representative form of government.
But, because it’s been around for nearly four centuries and is a long, cherished New England tradition, it will probably stick around.
That’s too bad. Once again, we’re stuck in the past.