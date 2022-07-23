When Jay Monahan first began his job in Norton in 2003, he was just 32 years old.
Less than two decades later, he is at the center of one of the sporting world’s biggest battles, one that is threatening the existence of the PGA Tour and the future of golf.
It’s difficult to witness, especially if you enjoy the game as I do.
Monahan was the first tournament director of the Deutsche Bank Championship, the PGA Tour event that annually brought the world’s best players to TPC Boston, the tour-owned golf course off Route 140 in Norton.
The tournament was an immediate success, thanks in part to Tiger Woods, the sport’s biggest star, agreeing to serve as host, as well as Monahan’s leadership. The Deutsche Bank Championship was later elevated to playoff status and become one of the PGA Tour’s marquee events.
As I have recounted before, I once enjoyed a round of golf with Monahan at TPC Boston, where I was impressed with his intelligence and his golf skills (Division II Academic All-American his senior year at Trinity College).
The Belmont native was even better at sports business, moving on after TPC Boston to the John Henry-owned Fenway Sports Group where he directed sponsorship sales for the Boston Red Sox and others.
Monahan left Fenway Sports Group in 2008 to become executive director of The Players Championship, the biggest event run by the PGA Tour. He looked like a rising star in the world of sports.
He held various titles with the tour — senior vice president for business development, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, deputy commissioner — before succeeding Tim Finchem, the commissioner who had overseen the PGA Tour and carried the most clout in all of golf for more than 22 years.
The PGA Tour continued to grow under Monahan’s leadership, with bigger purses and higher ratings. Monahan seemed like he would be the king of golf for at least as long as his predecessor. And then along came LIV Golf.
If you follow sports, you’ve probably heard about it. The Saudi Public Investment Fund last fall decided to invest in — and dominate — the world of golf. The fund’s assets total about $620 billion, so it certainly had the means.
The Saudis lured big stars — Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka — with huge contracts to play, even if they didn’t play well. They doubled the purses the PGA Tour offered, shortened the schedule and the events from 72 to 54 holes, in an effort to skim the best players away from the tours in the United States and Europe.
But here is the biggest tool in their box: They don’t care about making money. The fund already plays a huge role in soccer and racing and is seeking to present a better public image, not turn a profit.
The move has gotten a lot of criticism due to the alleged activities of some of those involved with the fund, including the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Mickelson was one of the first to sign up for LIV Golf, even though he was quoted as calling them “scary mother@#%&ers” and saying, “We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights.”
At a news conference last month at the Travelers Championship outside Hartford, Conn., Monahan admitted he is overmatched.
“If this is an arms race and if the only weapons here are dollar bills, the PGA Tour can’t compete,” he told reporters. “The PGA Tour, an American institution, can’t compete with a foreign monarchy that is spending billions of dollars in an attempt to buy the game of golf.
“We welcome good, healthy competition. The LIV Saudi Golf League is not that. It’s an irrational threat, one not concerned with the return on investment or true growth of the game.”
Monahan suspended players who took part in the two LIV Golf events so far and has threatened to fight in court. But it looks like a fight he could easily lose as the LIV Golf players will argue that they are independent contractors free to go to the highest bidder.
There’s been talk recently about the professional tours and LIV Golf working out some kind of partnership. But that seems like a tough task given the Saudis’ huge financial advantage.
No one knows what golf’s future will be. It’s just difficult to witness that intelligent young man I met in Norton get flattened by billionaire bullies.