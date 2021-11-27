When the 66th annual downtown North Attleboro Santa Parade steps off Sunday, Mark Gilmore will be at the front as the grand marshal.
That name may not be familiar to readers of this publication, but many people in North Attleboro know Mark Gilmore.
And children of the Attleboro area — especially ones whose families have been struggling financially — should know, and thank, Mark Gilmore.
Mark and I first crossed paths in the early 1970s on the baseball diamond at Bishop Feehan High School. He was a skinny blond catcher who would be the first one to tell you that he wasn’t the most talented kid on the team (neither was I, that’s for sure). But he had heart and a deep, deep passion for the great American pastime.
It was baseball that joined us many years later. Mark’s son Stephen and my son Matt were about the same age and so Mark and I teamed up to coach their teams for a few seasons. We shared a philosophy on youth sports: If kids are taught to have fun and to play the game right, it’s going to be a positive experience that they can carry forward in life.
Mark had the perfect personality to accomplish that goal. The kids called him “Happy Gilmore” for his perpetually upbeat nature, the smile that seldom left his freckled face. We may not have won any championships, but we definitely led the league in high-fives and we were probably near the top in post-game Dairy Queen visits.
It was during that time that an awful tragedy struck the Gilmore family.
In 2001, Jimmy Gilmore, Mark’s oldest son and a 19-year-old Air Force airman, was driving on an Alabama highway close to where he was stationed when a tire blew out on his SUV, vaulting the vehicle into a bridge. Jimmy and another airman were killed while two others were injured.
It was one year to the day after Jimmy had graduated from North Attleboro High School and just days before he was to begin training for a leadership position in the Air Force’s top air traffic control unit — a promotion that rightfully made his father proud.
The line was long at the young man’s wake, but Mark endured it, thanking and hugging everyone. He seemed to save a big hug for me.
“Kirb, I wouldn’t wish this on anybody, any parent,” he said.
All I could think was that I especially wouldn’t wish this on a kindhearted soul like Mark, who would do just about anything for kids, his and others.
In recent years, Mark has been able to move on, as best he can, by serving as president of the Attleboro Area Council for Children. That organization’s most visible activity is the Christmas is for Kids gift drive, which is now underway.
Mark spends countless hours each year organizing the campaign to collect gifts for more than 1,000 local children while also manning the phones and collecting and distributing donations.
And he does it with the same perpetually upbeat, “Happy Gilmore” disposition that I’ve known for about 50 years now.
So, if you attend the Santa Parade, be sure to give Mark a big wave, as a way to say thank you.
He’s sure to wave back — and flash that big smile.
