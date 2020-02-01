For the first time in four years and only the second time in six years, the Patriots are not in the Super Bowl.
But there’s still one really good reason to watch Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers: Anthony Sherman.
It would be a particularly good lesson if parents sat their kids down and pointed out No. 42 playing for the Chiefs.
“See that guy?” you could say. “That guy grew up playing football right down the street.”
And you can tell them about Sherman, the kid from North Attleboro who Sunday night will reach the peak of his profession. And, more importantly, you can tell them how he did it.
You could tell them how he spent long, hot August nights preparing for his youth football season practicing at Mason Field, getting skinned up on the many dirt patches.
He is squarely built, like his dad, Tony but strong and surprisingly fast for a big guy. More importantly, he worked hard and learned how to do things right — proper blocking and tackling techniques but also sportsmanship, teamwork and consideration of others.
If a youth football player acted up, he could be pitted against Sherman in a one-on-one drill.
He didn’t usually act up again.
You could explain to your children how special a player Sherman was at North Attleboro High School, playing under the lights at Community Field.
Even in his freshman season, he amazed.
Near the end of the Thanksgiving Day game, North Attleboro had the contest in hand against rival Attleboro. The Red Rocketeers got the ball inside the Attleboro 25-yard line, and the coaches wanted to run the ball with two players who hadn’t seen much varsity playing time: the freshman Sherman and, with any luck, a hard-working senior close to the goal line.
Sherman took the handoff and burst past defenders for a touchdown.
He would go on to set school records for rushing yards (2,537) and touchdowns (48) while leading Big Red in receiving as a junior and senior.
You could tell your kids how Sherman shifted to more of a team role at the University of Connecticut where he became the battering ram for two Big East Players of the Year, Donald Brown and Jordan Todman. And how Sherman’s character and leadership were on full display as he was a team captain for both his junior and senior years.
Then you could explain how his skills, hard work and leadership caught the attention of the NFL, enabling him to get drafted in the fourth round by the Arizona Cardinals nine years ago before moving on to the Chiefs two years later.
And there, you could tell them, Sherman found a home and a following. He became the ultimate team player, doing anything and everything for coach Andy Reid.
Kansas City fans love “Sausage,” as he is known. The wacky outfits he wears to the opening of training to camp each summer are must-see items for Chiefs fans.
He’s earned millions as an NFL player. But, you could explain, he earned the respect of the fans, his teammates and the entire football community because of the work that he put into his profession and the way he carried himself — and that’s more important.
Sunday could very well be Sherman’s last game. He’s a free agent next season and fullbacks, Sherman’s position, are fading in the NFL. At the very least, it may be his last game for Kansas City, whose offense is now built around dazzling speed and the eye-popping skills of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
So, make sure your kids know the Anthony Sherman story, and — I cannot stress this enough — even if they have no athletic skills or ambitions.
He is a role model for any local kid who is willing to work hard to transform his skills and rise to the peak of his profession.
OK, the Patriots aren’t in the Super Bowl. But wouldn’t it be awesome to watch the local kid do something special on the biggest sport in America’s biggest stage?
(0) comments
