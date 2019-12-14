It was January 1974.
We were in the chemistry lab on the third floor of Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro.
Class had started at 8 a.m. and had been going on for about 10 or 15 minutes. Heads were propped up by hands as students struggled to keep their eyes open and take notes.
Then one of the girls in my class — the easily-excitable type — suddenly interrupted the quiet.
“Look,” she said, “the sun’s coming out!”
That’s right, sunrise at 8:15 a.m.
There’s been a big push, especially here in Massachusetts, to make daylight saving time happen year-round.
People hate it when it gets dark early, when they’re commuting home with their headlights on, when outdoor activities cease by 4 in the afternoon. I know it doesn’t make this golf fanatic happy that early darkness makes playing nearly impossible at this time of year, even when we get a break from the New England cold.
But let me tell you, our leaders ought to think twice before switching to permanent daylight saving time.
I know, I was there when we did. People — especially students — hated it.
In the early 1970s, the energy crisis was crippling America. There were long lines for gas and some rationing of fuel. A national speed limit of 55 mph was imposed. NASCAR even shortened its races to save gas.
And Congress decided to play with time. The Emergency Daylight Saving Time Act signed by President Richard Nixon dictated that clocks would spring forward one hour on Jan. 6 — and stay that way for almost 16 months, until April 27, 1975.
There was hope that the nation would not only save energy but be able to enjoy a little more daylight.
I guess they forgot that there are only so many hours — of sunlight — in the day. It was kind of eerie how long the darkness lingered in the morning.
Parents became worried about their children walking to school or waiting for a bus in total darkness. They waited with them or equipped them with flashlights.
Feehan students had it much easier than Attleboro High School, where classes started shortly after 7 a.m. They would be in class a full hour before the sun would rise.
Parents hated the switch so much that Congress quickly returned daylight saving to its usual spring-to-fall schedule. The one-year experiment was considered a disaster.
As we approach the shortest day of the year, it’s appropriate to think of the consequences of permanent daylight saving time — especially in our high schools.
We’ve all seen teens who look like they can barely raise their heads as they trudge to school. This is more than just a “slacker attitude,” as we adults might think.
According to the National Sleep Foundation’s most recent survey, more than 87 percent of high school students in the United States get far less than the recommended 8-10 hours — a serious threat to their health, safety and academic success. And studies have long established that teens have a biological tendency to go to sleep later — as much as two hours later — than their younger counterparts.
Yet when they enter their high school years, they find themselves the first to report to class.
So now we want to start the school day in the dark?
Every decision of this type — changing the hours of the day — carries unforeseen consequences. We should closely examine those consequences before acting.
For instance, permanent daylight saving time may be more palatable if schools would flip their schedules — starting younger children earlier in the day. But that would require uprooting schedules in all 351 Massachusetts cities and towns. Busing, after-school activities and work commitments would all be impacted if high school students were the last to report to class.
And what would the effect be on energy consumption? I have a hard time believing permanent daylight saving time would move the needle enough to make the switch.
Finally, this should be a national question, not one in which individual states decide what time to set their clocks. Today’s society is far too mobile to have pockets of our country on a different time.
And think about it: Do we really need to see more teens who can barely raise their heads as they trudge to school?
