It’s nearly the end of summer, time for a couple of light thoughts on sports topics:
Want a trophy?
The Attleboro Area Golf Association has a trophy for the winner of its annual women’s championship.
It’s gathering dust in a supply closet.
Each year since 1961, the AAGA has put on a tournament to determine the area’s best golfer. That tournament involves mastering four different courses over four days, a challenge unique to Massachusetts and all of New England.
The AAGA also hosts a senior tournament, which usually draws well over 100 competitors, as well as junior and two-player events. A clinic for junior golfers is also a big attraction.
At one time, the AAGA also organized a women’s tournament, usually held at Chemawa Golf Course in North Attleboro. Angel McLeod often dominated the field.
But since 2016, the AAGA has not been able to draw enough competitors to organize a women’s tournament.
“It’s a little disappointing because we’d love to do it,” said Bob Gay, co-president of the organization. “We have a beautiful trophy and we’d love to award it to someone.”
There may be some interest among younger players. For the second year in a row, Jillian Barend, a North Attleboro High School graduate now playing for Siena College in New York, competed with the men in the City Open, as the tournament is called.
Joining her in the field this year was Carol Pignato, the current AAGA girls’ champion and a student at Bishop Feehan High School.
Perhaps they could persuade other women to compete and get that beautiful trophy dusted and out of the supply closet.
What a score
In 1994, Robert Kraft owned Foxboro Stadium, then the home of the New England Patriots, and rejected a $75 million offer to buy out the lease.
If he had sold, it would have allowed the team to move to St. Louis. Instead, Kraft paid a then-NFL record $175 million to buy the team and keep it in the Boston area.
It was a gutsy move for a team playing nearly a decade’s worth of bad football in an outdated stadium, dishing out the equivalent of about $400 million in today’s dollars. Now the Patriots are said to be worth $6.4 billion, according to the latest valuations released by Forbes magazine.
In 2000, the Patriots were considered just slightly above average with a value of $464 million compared with the average NFL team of $423 million.
But then, along came coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and six Super Bowl championships. At the same time, the NFL mushroomed in growth, thanks largely to monumental increases in television contracts.
Now, the Patriots trail only the Dallas Cowboys ($8 billion) in value among NFL franchises.
Not bad. Not a bad investment at all.