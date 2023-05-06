You elect a state representative and senator to represent you in the Massachusetts Legislature. They’re your voice on Beacon Hill, right?
Not really.
In reality, there are only three voices on Beacon Hill: the governor, the Senate president and the speaker of the House.
Your legislators are more of behind-the-scenes negotiators. They’re looking to get some state money for their district or get an amendment filed to a bill to assist their constituents or perhaps even to seek leadership’s backing of a bill.
That’s an important part of a lawmakers’ job. The better your rep is at negotiating with leadership, the better off your district will be.
But our voices on Beacon Hill rarely take to the floor and debate a bill. They work behind the scenes because that’s how our state government operates.
For instance, the House and Senate are in the process of approving a state budget. The House passed its version late last month, the Senate will be next and the two chambers will have to reach an agreement on a compromise budget. All that is supposed to be done before the fiscal year begins July 1 — though it seldom is.
And they’re negotiating for a slice of a ballooning budget pie. Thanks to federal COVID relief and a huge increase in tax collections last year, the $56.2 billion spending plan approved by the House is 13.3% larger than a year ago.
And all that money — more than $8,000 for every one of Massachusetts’ 7 million citizens — was decided unanimously, with the exception of one vote.
There were roll calls votes on seven “mega” amendments — additions to the budget under categories such economic development or public safety. Your state rep may have tried to persuade House leadership to include a line item in one of the mega amendments to help their district.
The only rep to say “nay” was Russell Holmes, a Boston Democrat, who voted against one item to include $10.5 million for public safety and the judiciary.
Otherwise, not a single Democratic or Republican voice was raised in opposition.
What would there be to debate?
How about universal school lunch? Should taxpayers really be paying for students’ meals, regardless of need? Is that sustainable?
How about online sale of lottery games, a move that’s sure to damage the profitability of small, family-owned markets? Shouldn’t the state government try to assist small businesses and not itself?
And should we really be spending all this money when tax collections are trending downward?
Yet no one, even in the fiscally conservative GOP, said a word in opposition.
Here’s another example: The House recently rammed through 25 percent pay raises for the governor’s councilors, the board that tackles such tasks as approving warrants for the state treasurer. If approved, they will make $45,025 a year for meeting once a week.
That’s an $865 check for each meeting.
This isn’t the way government is supposed to run.
Opaque government
Instead of wrangling in public, lawmakers line up at the counter and place their orders with the Democratic leadership.
And what enables this is the most opaque state government in America, one that exempts the executive, legislative and judicial branches from the public records and public meetings law that municipalities are bound to. Our lawmakers are perfectly free to conduct the public’s business in private, unlike every other legislature in America.
And it’s getting worse under House Speaker Ron Mariano. According to MASSterList, a state political newsletter, there were 286 recorded roll-call votes in the 2021-2022 session — about 60 percent of the 486 on average seen in the prior five legislative sessions led by Mariano’s predecessor, Robert DeLeo.
So, no, your state rep is not your voice on Beacon Hill.
Next election, vote for the best negotiator on the ballot.
Better yet, let’s elect a Legislature that will open up state government to the people it serves.
Maybe then, debate will resume and our voices on Beacon Hill will be heard.