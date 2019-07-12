So, golf is a dying sport, right?
After all, we’ve seen a number of local public courses shut down in our area: Locust Valley in Attleboro, Willowdale in Mansfield, Middlebrook in Rehoboth, Firefly in Seekonk.
The shocker was the January 2018 bankruptcy of Highland Country Club in Attleboro, a private club thought to be the home of Attleboro’s elite. (My friends in The Sun Chronicle sports department referred to Highland as “Bushwood,” the super snobby country club setting for the classic comedy “Caddyshack.”)
Well, there is evidence that the great game of golf, whose origins date back to the 13th century, may still have a pulse.
For the first time in 14 years, participation in golf rose in 2018 to 24.2 million Americans, up from 23.8 million a year before, according to the National Golf Foundation’s annual survey.
One interesting aspect of the survey showed that participation at “off-course” venues – driving ranges and golf simulators like the one at Patriot Place in Foxboro – rose by 10 percent last year.
While the sport is still dominated by older, financially comfortable white men, the tide may be changing.
Female participation is on the rise as women account for 36 percent of junior golfers, more than double the 15 percent of 20 years ago. The study also notes that minorities comprise almost 25 percent of juniors, up from just 6 percent in 1999.
So, maybe, just maybe, golf is on the rebound. Or at least it’s found a comfort level.
In any case, I think the City of Attleboro made some unfounded assumptions when it decided to not even give Highland another try as a golf course after purchasing the 93-acre property out of bankruptcy court.
True, I have a bias here. I was a member of Highland with a passion for the game. But I had no illusions that Highland was going to remain a private club after talk of bankruptcy floated through the clubhouse and members left for other courses.
The problem was that a private, nine-hole, member-run golf club is a difficult business model. The dues needed to preserve that model were out of reach for most households, leaving the club constantly in search of new members and revenue. That’s a tough task for volunteers.
But Highland was a very desirable place for golfers to play. Just ask members of the Falls A.C. Golf League.
Participation rose dramatically when Highland opened its doors to the league several years ago. At the time Highland shut down, about 100 league members were taking advantage of playing the course each week – essentially being a member for a day.
That’s why it was disappointing that the city didn’t even consider operating Highland as a golf course. It seems the task force appointed by Mayor Paul Heroux to consider uses for the property assumed that there was no business opportunity there and moved on to other things.
But they didn’t understand the passion golfers — and there are still thousands of them residing in the area — had for Highland. They may not have wanted to invest in it as a member. But they most certainly would have forked over some cash to play it on an occasional basis.
While there would be challenges, I believe the city could have hired a golf management company to operate the course, giving Attleboro taxpayers their only opportunity to get a return on their $3 million investment.
It would have taken some money to restore the greens, fairways and tees to playable conditions. But Highland had earned a reputation over its 116-year history as one of the finest places to play in the area. And local golfers would have paid to spend a few hours on its beautiful, challenging holes.
Instead, the property is now Highland Park and has a series of walking trails that the city will have to maintain — without any way to offset the costs.
True, the city could sell or lease Highland’s clubhouse.
But my guess is that any business that might try to make a go of it there will face the same challenges club members did after weddings and banquets went elsewhere. Country club weddings are considered passé in this era of destination events. One of the biggest reasons for Highland’s downfall was that the event business took such a dramatic turn in recent years.
So, no, the evidence suggests golf is not dead yet.
But Highland? May she rest in peace.
