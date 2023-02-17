The name Raquel Welch probably means little to today’s younger crowd.
But folks who were around for the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s certainly knew her as a glamorous sex symbol, when that term was still being used.
You may not know, however, that Raquel Welch, who died Wednesday at 82, once performed for three weeks in a play at the Orpheum Theatre in Foxboro. And it came about because she was looking for exactly what the Orpheum — a 1926 silent movie house now known as the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center — was offering at the time.
The year was 1998. Raquel, as she was always called, was nearly 58 years old and had been passed in popularity by younger Hollywood stars, but she was still glamorous and still commanded the screen. If you’re a fan of “Seinfeld,” you’ll remember her hilarious cameo spoofing her image.
Although she starred in several movies in the ’60s and ’70s, she seldom earned positive reviews, leaving her guest starring on TV shows and doing live music-and-dance performances.
Raquel then turned to theater, where she found her best artistic success — and what she enjoyed the most. She drew rave reviews for her performance in “Woman of the Year” and later for “Victor/Victoria.”
“The first minute I stepped out on that stage and the people began applauding, I just knew that I had beaten every bad rap that people had hung on me,” she later told The New York Times.
The timing was perfect for the Orpheum, which was seeking to carve out a niche as the go-to place for theater lovers south of Boston. Audiences could see big-time shows and star performers for a reasonable price in an intimate setting — the Orpheum had less than 500 seats. The Orpheum was also able to attract Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis to another show.
So, for three weeks, from May 28 to June 15, 1998, Raquel Welch took the stage in Foxboro.
Raquel played Epifania in a George Bernard Shaw comedy called “The Millionairess.” Her character chooses to live as a pauper but can’t help outsmarting the men for money.
“Shaw has an uncanny ability to project into the future,” Tina Packer, the play’s director, said at the time. “His comments about the stock market, investment, justice and the wages of workers have an eerily modern ring.”
“I have always felt ‘The Millionairess’ is one of Shaw’s most relevant plays, and we think audiences will take to it,” Welch was quoted in publicity notes prior to the show’s run. “Kenneth Tynan called it a didactic farce, and like all farces, it has serious undertones. I’m at the point in my life where I want to do work on material with substance.”
My wife and I went to a performance and we came away … unimpressed. The acoustics were poor, leaving us struggling to catch all the lines — critical for a Shaw play.
We were expecting (drum roll, please) RAQUEL WELCH, but it could have been any actress on the stage.
Raquel left no lasting memories. She was spotted with cast members in some local restaurants, but she gave no interviews and likely stayed in Boston during her three weeks.
But for folks like me who thought of her as one of show business’s biggest stars, we can say that Raquel Welch — but maybe not RAQUEL WELCH — performed for us.