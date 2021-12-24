What I want for Christmas is not so much for me but for all of America.
I want better local journalism.
This is not a criticism of this newspaper, where I worked for more than 36 years, or the hard-working people that toil there still or any hometown paper.
It’s just that the technology revolution that has changed everything from how you buy clothes to how you listen to music has dealt a devastating blow to community journalism.
Think about this: Less than a generation ago, this newspaper used to feature 20 to 24 pages of automotive and real estate ads on Saturdays. Not anymore. My guess is that if you’re looking to buy a car or a home today, you wouldn’t turn first to the newspaper.
That evaporation of advertising revenue has led to the demise of more than 2,100 daily and weekly newspapers in America. More than 50,000 journalists have lost their jobs over the past two decades. One in 10 counties in the United States are not served by any newspaper at all.
Some cynics who blame “the media” for all that’s wrong in America may cheer those facts. But they are faulting the talking heads who are after the hearts and minds of those on the left or the right.
In my view, those people are not “the media” and they certainly are not journalists. They are in show business, not the news business, and their only goal is higher ratings for their networks and fatter paychecks for their bank accounts.
Local journalists grind through late-night municipal meetings, pore over documents at district courts, play watchdog on local institutions and generally provide the information needed for an informed citizenry. They don’t do this for the money — trust me, the pay is modest, at best. Most often, they do it because they live in the community and care about its well-being.
Studies have shown that communities without a strong local newspaper tend to have lower voter turnout, more government corruption and weaker civic organizations. In my opinion, a good newspaper is the single best vehicle for binding a community together.
After many years of being overrun by Facebook, Google and the rest of the digital world, a glimmer of hope appeared for local newspapers in 2021. A bipartisan bill called the Local Journalism Sustainability Act was poised to aid regional newspapers and websites by providing a tax credit for hiring new reporters.
It wasn’t long ago that journalists — myself included — would have been repulsed by the thought of government assistance, fearing it would lead to government control. But the spiraling loss of local journalism and the safeguards built into the bill have led to broad support within the news industry.
The problem is that the Local Journalism Sustainability Act was wrapped into President Joe Biden’s $2.2 trillion Build Back Better legislation. And that bill appears to be in deep trouble after one Democratic senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, said he will not vote for it.
Another bill aimed at helping the news industry is the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which has been pushed for years by the News Media Alliance. It would allow newspapers and other outlets to negotiate collectively with Google and Facebook to get compensation for content the platform companies use and sell advertising against.
That legislation, however, would primarily assist larger news organizations, like The New York Times or The Wall Street Journal, whose content has broader national appeal.
In any case, that’s my Christmas wish list for this year. Bonus gift: Please remember not to lump the journalists who work for newspapers like this with “the media” that’s destroying America.
Merry Christmas.
