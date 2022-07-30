Sometimes educators have to be taught a lesson.
It even gets to the point that a law must be passed to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
That was the case this week when a bill to ban discrimination based on natural and protective hairstyles — such as Afros, cornrows or tightly coiled twists — in workplaces, school districts and school-related organizations was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The issue came to light when the parents of then-15-year-old Black girls said their twin daughters were punished by their charter school for wearing extensions, while white students hadn’t been punished for violations of hairstyle regulations. After intense criticism, which included Attorney General Maura Healey, the school abandoned the policy.
As was noted in The Sun Chronicle earlier this week, the granddaddy of hair code violation stories — and the first known case to be tested in court — took place right here in Attleboro nearly 60 years ago. That case made it all the way to the Supreme Court — well, almost.
When George Leonard entered Attleboro High School for his first day of classes in September 1964, he was told by Principal Joseph Joyce that he would not be able to attend until he got a haircut. Joyce said Leonard’s Beatles-style haircut, considered outrageously long for that buttoned-down era, would be disruptive.
Leonard, who grew up in a distinctive A-frame home on Highland Avenue in South Attleboro, was the leader of a rock ‘n’ roll group known as Georgie Porgie and the Crybabies, and he believed his hairstyle was vital for his music career. This was, after all, just seven months after John, Paul, George and Ringo hit the stage of “The Ed Sullivan Show,” kicking off Beatlemania.
Leonard first took his case to the editors of The Attleboro Sun, who quickly put together a front-page story with photos. “Georgie Porgie’s hair in way of diploma,” the headline read.
The story quickly grabbed everyone’s attention — today we would say it went viral — and the Georgie Porgie case became known across the country.
Many people sided with Leonard. He was a good student, was harming no one and should have the right to wear his hair any way he wanted to.
But these were conservative times. Others believed the principal was responsible for discipline in the school and if he felt Leonard would be disruptive — and there’s no doubt it would create attention — then he had the right to keep that student out of school.
In December 1965, the state’s highest court sided with Joyce. Even though hairstyles were not mentioned in the Attleboro High dress code and even though Leonard believed he needed long hair to continue his musical career, the court upheld the school’s right to dictate the appearance of students.
Leonard took his case to the Supreme Court. But before the high court had a chance to decide on whether to even review the case, the point had become moot.
By that time, young men everywhere had abandoned their crew cuts for longer hair. Attleboro High had no choice but to abandon its hairstyle policy.
Leonard never went back to school and never got his diploma. But he did continue to perform, something he enjoyed tremendously.
The Pawtucket native enjoyed modest success, enough to qualify him for the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame. His biography reads in part: “George ... made a courageous stand for the freedom of expression, rights now taken for granted by students of all ages in the United States. Every kid who sports long hair, pink hair or a shaved head, or wears a nose ring, a tattoo or makeup, owes his right to do so to the musician who became known to the world-at-large as Georgie Porgie.”
Yup, George Leonard had taught his school a lesson.