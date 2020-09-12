Here’s a word that Massachusetts teachers should learn: optics.
Optics is a hot buzzword today, as in, “It’s terrible optics for teachers to be boycotting classrooms and planning rallies when many workers, especially in the health care industry, put their lives on the line months earlier, when COVID-19 was far more of a threat in Massachusetts than it is today.”
We saw it in Andover, where teachers boycotted a day and were called on it by the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board, which ruled the action an illegal strike. We saw it in our neighbors to the north in Sharon and in Lawrence. And we’ve seen it in multiple threats from the statewide teachers unions.
Teachers complaining about work conditions aren’t making friends with doctors and nurses who worked long hours treating patients suffering from this highly contagious virus. Just look at the lines left on their faces by N95 masks.
They aren’t winning points with grocery store workers who have been “essential” since day one, facing hundreds of strangers a day, many not taking precautions and lashing out against anyone who suggests they don a mask.
Teachers aren’t winning the PR war with restaurant employees who were out of a job for months and now work fewer hours for less tips while seeing a future where a quarter of the establishments are in danger of going out of business.
And no one unemployed in Massachusetts — the state’s jobless rate is about 16 percent, or about one out of six workers — is shedding a tear for teachers, a profession guaranteed to be around forever.
Besides the word optics, teachers have something else to learn: The world has changed, at least temporarily, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we must learn to deal with it.
Yes, educating students is going to be far more difficult than it was in the past. In fact, teachers should be commended for adjusting to remote learning on the fly last spring. That cannot be easy.
But teaching via Zoom is not the answer. It is not an equal substitute for in-person instruction and it leaves far too many students behind. Teachers know that, parents know that, students know that.
The threat teachers, students and the entire state faced back in March does not compare to the reality of today. Check out these facts:
- Back on April 21, nearly 4,000 people were in Massachusetts hospitals suffering from COVID-19. Today, it’s a little over 300.
- The three-day average of coronavirus daily deaths has dropped from 161 at the start of May to seven today. Nearly two out of three deaths have been in long-term care facilities, a sign that the virus attacks older adults far worse than children.
- Massachusetts tests thousands of residents a day. Less than 1 percent now test positive for coronavirus, and most of those are in Greater Boston.
Yes, COVID-19 is still a threat. We saw that this week in Dedham, which had to switch to all remote learning after an outbreak among students. But the virus is not the threat we faced this spring when classrooms shut down and nearly everyone was forced to stay home.
Yes, the adjustment is difficult, and school administrators undoubtedly have not thought of every precaution and contingency. The same can be said for nearly every business in America, which has had to adjust quickly or close its doors.
The hybrid learning proposal the state is pushing seems like a reasonable balance between keeping everyone safe and providing the best education possible under the circumstances.
At the very least, it deserves a chance.
The optics are going to be really poor if teachers don’t give it one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.