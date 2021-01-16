I remember seeing Markus Paul in the gym at the Attleboro YMCA and thinking, “Whoa. That guy is ripped.”
Standing about 6-foot-2 and weighing probably 225 pounds, Markus was chiseled from his face to his calves. I thought to myself, “No one is going to mess with this dude.”
There was a good reason for his appearance. At the time, in the early 2000s, Markus was the assistant strength and conditioning coach for the New England Patriots during their first run of Super Bowl glory.
But he also had been an athlete — quite an athlete, in fact.
He was a first-team All-American defensive back at Syracuse University, where he still holds the career interception record with 19.
Drafted by Chicago in the fourth round of the 1989 NFL draft, he played five seasons with the Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before becoming a coach with first the New Orleans Saints and then the Patriots.
Markus was at the Attleboro Y to play in a men’s basketball league along with some friends he knew from North Attleboro.
I was there, not to play but to officiate. As any basketball referee will tell you, working men’s leagues can be a challenge. Players did not like to lose. Or have calls go against them.
This particular league was competitive; it featured several former college players who might not have been in peak condition but still had fire in their bellies.
That’s why it was good to have a guy like Markus Paul around.
Markus exuded not just strength but dignity. Even though he was just in his late 30s at the time, he also possessed a wisdom and serenity that you don’t always see in men of that age.
If a teammate got agitated, Markus would be there to calm him down, to keep the situation from getting worse. In the relatively short time he was in the league, he was among its most respected players.
That’s why it was so shocking to me — and to many in the NFL — when we learned recently that Markus Paul died of a heart attack at the age of 54. He collapsed early one morning in the weight room of the Dallas Cowboys and died the next day surrounded by his family.
After leaving the Patriots, he had gone on to a similar position with the New York Jets for two seasons and for 12 years with the New York Giants, where he won two more Super Bowl rings. In 2018, the Cowboys named Markus head strength and conditioning coach.
When I read the stories about him, I saw that the Markus I knew at the Attleboro Y brought the same strength of character wherever he coached.
“When you talk about a guy just doing things right, I think he was a perfect example for it,” Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie told USA Today days after Markus’s death. “I think that’s why it’s hurting a lot of us so much. But you never know (what) time God allows you on this earth. You’ve got to do it doing what Coach Markus did — and that was be a servant, definitely preaching God’s word and then obviously impacting every place he stepped in.”
“It really makes you realize to not take anything for granted,” Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch told the newspaper. “Because it can be taken away from you in the blink of an eye. So I think that’s just the way a lot of people need to live. Everybody should live that way because life’s short. You never know what’s going to catch up to you. You don’t know when something is going to happen just like that.
“It comes out of nowhere. And so you’ve got to live your life to the fullest.”
Markus Paul may have left us too soon, but it’s good to know that he spread his strength, wisdom and dignity to all he met.
