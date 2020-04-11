To those who don’t play golf, there must have been a lot of head scratching: Why in the world would anyone sneak around in order to chase a little white ball through the woods?
But to those who love the game — like me — it is so alluring, and so needed in this time of coronavirus pandemic stress, that golfers would drive a little out of bounds, you might say, to figure out a way to play.
As you may have read last week on these pages, three Massachusetts men, including one from Attleboro, had their passion for golf lead to a brush with the law.
Acording to police, the three drove to a McDonald’s in Rhode Island, transferred their golf clubs to a vehicle with Rhode Island plates, then went to Meadow Brook Golf Club in Richmond, R.I., where they played a round.
However, a McDonald’s employee tipped off police about their Massachusetts license plates. Police are charging the trio with violating Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo’s order for any out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Of course, what contributed to the situation is the mixed messages we get from our governments.
In Massachusetts, golf is considered “nonessential” and therefore all courses must be closed.
The Massachusetts Golf Association — the organization based in Norton that governs the sport in the state — appealed that ruling on the grounds that playing golf can be done safely by using social distancing. They also argued it is a healthy diversion for thousands of Bay Staters.
The state rejected the appeal but allowed the maintenance of golf courses to continue so that clubs can reopen quickly and recoup some revenue when — or is it if? — they reopen later this year.
In Rhode Island, golfing is allowed, but of course only for Rhode Islanders and those who have self-quarantined for the necessary two weeks. Raimondo’s administration accepted the guidelines outlined by the Rhode Island Golf Association to make playing safe: players keep six feet apart, no handshakes (players are encouraged to tap clubs at the end of a round) and payment online or by credit card only.
Of the six New England states, only Rhode Island and Connecticut allow golf courses to stay open. New York — the epicenter of the outbreak — also allows them to open, but another hot spot, New Jersey, does not.
The golf industry has been pushing for clubs to stay open on the same grounds Mass Golf gave to Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration: that the sport is a safe diversion that could ease stress for many Americans.
There has even been a temporary change in the rules. Courses are urged to leave cups exposed above the surface of greens so that balls cannot go in. If a putt touches any portion of the cup, the ball is considered holed.
In addition, a fairly recent rule change allows players to keep the flag stick in while putting. The golf industry is encouraging all players to do just that, in the effort to reduce community spread of the disease.
One course, Nine Springs Golf Course in Fitchburg, Wis., even has an “honor box” system, according to Golf magazine.
Rather than have personnel accept cash for tee times (and risk spreading germs), golfers are encouraged to leave the greens fee in a box outside the entrance to the course.
While I understand there are far greater priorities in these times, this golfer wishes Massachusetts courses were open to offer us the opportunity to relax, and to keep a few more businesses working and a few more workers employed.
Any way you slice it, golf is an alluring game to folks like me.
