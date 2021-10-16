Charlie Baker has not yet decided if he will seek re-election in 2022.
Massachusetts Republicans should be worried — very worried.
For that matter, so should all Massachusetts taxpayers.
It’s hard to believe but this, the bluest state in America, has been governed by a Republican for 22 of the last 30 years.
There have been some popular GOP governors during those three decades — Bill Weld and, at least for a while, Mitt Romney — but none have come close to Baker’s appeal among Massachusetts voters.
Baker’s biggest supporters are the state’s unenrolled voters, those who don’t belong to either of the two major parties. They want a governor who is careful about how taxpayers’ dollars are spent but follows a more liberal social agenda.
That fits Baker perfectly. Those voters understand the need to have a counterweight to the heavily Democratic Legislature, and Baker’s seven-year track record shows he has been more than capable of that.
Plus, he’s serious and hard-working. We saw that during the pandemic; we may not have agreed with all his decisions, but we knew he had the best interests of the public in mind.
After seven years in office, though, and especially after a grueling year and a half battling the worst public health crisis in a century, it would not be surprising if Baker decided he’d had enough.
And what would that leave the GOP for candidates?
Well, there is a Republican already in the race — Geoff Diehl.
You remember Geoff Diehl, right? He’s the former state rep who headed up Trump’s presidential campaign in Massachusetts in 2020, the one that gathered 32% of the vote and enabled Joe Biden to win the state by a 2-to-1 ratio.
Diehl is a fervent Trump supporter and believer that the former president had the election stolen from him, recently tweeting that another recount is needed in Arizona. The last recount there, called for and overseen by Republicans, widened Biden’s margin in the state.
Bay Staters let Trump know what they thought of him a year ago. They certainly don’t want a Trumper leading their state.
Diehl should read the room and realize he has no chance of winning.
The obvious other Republican candidate is Baker’s loyal lieutenant governor, Karyn Polito. Although her track record as a state rep would indicate she is more conservative than Baker, she has been side by side with the governor for the past two terms.
Still, the lieutenant governor has little more than ceremonial duties in Massachusetts, so it’s hard to say if voters will trust her to balance off the Democratic dominance on Beacon Hill. If Baker isn’t running, you can bet on seeing a lot more of Karyn Polito in the next year.
On the Democratic side, nothing close to a middle-of-the-road candidate has emerged. The one Democrat who would stand to have the best chance is Attorney General Maura Healey, the nation’s first out gay attorney general and a leader of the liberal wing of the state Democratic Party. She says she may have a decision this fall.
There are three other Democratic candidates in the race: Sofia Chang-Díaz, already the first Latina elected to the state Senate (and daughter of the country’s first Latino astronaut), would be the state’s first Latina governor; Harvard professor Danielle Allen, a political theorist who has never run for office, would be the first Black woman to lead the commonwealth; and Ben Downing, a Pittsfield native who served five terms in the state Senate.
It’s early — very early, in fact — but this does not appear to be a crowd eager to balance sound public policy with fiscal restraint — as Charlie Baker has done so skillfully for the last seven years.
That’s why taxpayers across the state should be deeply concerned about what the governor has in mind for his future.
