Both Attleboro and North Attleboro need some tweaks in their municipal governments. Here are three suggestions from a long-time observer of both communities.
Attleboro special elections
It was bad enough that Attleboro voters were asked to go to the polls in bad weather at the end of February to vote for a mayor whose term expires in less than 10 months.
Now, city voters who want to do their civic duty will be going back to the ballot box on June 6 to fill out the term of the at-large city councilor who won that mayoral race. The winner of the special election will, most likely, be back on the ballot five months later to seek a full two-year term.
That’s just silly, and a waste of taxpayer money.
First of all, consider the city council’s docket at that time of year. The council must approve the city budget before the fiscal year begins on July 1 — and that’s about it.
Councilors generally meet just twice in the summer, and it’s mostly routine business.
The two months before an election, councilors do keep busy — campaigning. In terms of city business, there’s usually no heavy lifting.
Sure, this year’s budget might get a little contentious. Mayor Cathleen DeSimone will be outlining her priorities in her first spending plan, and they may not go over well with some councilors.
On the other hand, fresh off her Feb. 28 election, she is bound to be given some leeway by the majority of the council. And it’s been a long time since a city budget was decided by one tie-breaking vote.
Also consider that this is an at-large seat, one of five on the council. All city neighborhoods will still have representation on the council.
This election — which will likely have a very light turnout — only helps the winner get a foot in the door for the fall campaign.
The city charter should be amended so that only council vacancies of up to a year are filled by special election. Otherwise, let the mayor appoint a councilor with confirmation from the council.
North election
North Attleboro voters will be going to the polls on Tuesday, in part to elect nine candidates to the town council. Or, if you look at it another way, they will be eliminating four candidates from the 13-person field, the same number that will be eliminated in the six-person race for two school committee seats.
This is also silly.
The town should stagger councilors’ terms. Instead of nine councilors elected for two-year terms, North Attleboro would be better served by annually electing three councilors for three-year terms.
This could easily be accomplished at the 2025 election by putting one-year, two-year and three-year terms on the ballot. A more interesting way would be to award the three highest vote-getters the three-year terms, the next three two years and the last three a single year.
From the voters’ perspective, this would be far better than the current musical chairs scramble every other year, virtually guaranteeing low turnout in the even-numbered years. And it’s much easier to study up on just a handful of candidates than a baker’s dozen.
North Attleboro now has a charter committee in place. Here’s hoping they consider this issue.
Once again…
Besides town council and school committee, North Attleboro voters will have seats on the electric commission, park commission and board of public works on Tuesday’s ballot.
North Attleboro needs an electric commission to operate its municipally owned utility, which is a separate entity from the municipal government. As for the other two, why are they still around?
It’s been four years since North Attleboro abandoned its board of selectmen and representative town meeting form of government for a town council and town manager. The park and public works boards are holdovers from the old days, which voters overwhelmingly rejected.
As I have said here before, having elected boards oversee two town departments undermines the streamlined government voters were seeking and creates chain-of-command issues that are bound to create conflicts.
This is another task for the charter committee.
Final thought
All nine towns served by this news organization will hold elections in the next month and a half, starting this week in North Attleboro, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham. Please take a few minutes and vote.