North Attleboro townies like me are proud of a lot of things.
One of them is our power.
I don’t mean our ability to rule other people.
I mean our electricity.
It’s cheap compared to other towns. And we hardly ever have to endure a blackout.
In our 40-plus years as homeowners, we’ve lost power for a significant time – more than an hour – twice.
Once in 2011 when Tropical Storm Irene knocked down a power line less than 100 feet from our house.
And once in 2018 when a severe March storm devastated trees in our neighborhood.
That outage lasted about eight hours. Customers of the big utilities wait that long if a stray squirrel nibbles on the wrong wire.
So, imagine our sense of disbelief during Monday night’s monsoon just as our stomachs began to growl when our power went out — and didn’t come back on. With not much in the house but soup, peanut butter and leftovers — when it comes to cooking, we are lazy empty nesters — we decided to take a short ride to a nearby restaurant.
How bad could it be?
Big mistake — at least it could have been.
We soon found a rushing river where Route 1 in North Attleboro used to be. We made it, though, and sat down at the half-empty restaurant.
Within minutes the lights went out there.
Time to go home.
When we did, we found the weather had gotten worse. Traffic was diverted off Route 1 to Old Post Road, which seemed to have just as much rain — with more cars on it.
We made it home, though, and learned two lessons: 1) Our hybrid SUV is pretty adept at plowing through a couple of feet of water; 2) Listen to the alerts on your phone.
The scary event brings to mind two other major rainstorms in this area.
In October 2005, remnants of Tropical Storm Tammy and a subtropical depression merged with incoming continental cold fronts to produce torrential rains over interior New England, up to 20 inches in some towns. In Attleboro, 6.25 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, a record at the time.
More memorable to me was March 2010.
Attleboro got more than 14 inches of rain that month, most at the end of it, “turning the usually tame Ten Mile River and other rivers into terrible torrents,” according to a Sun Chronicle story.
“Basements and backyards filled up, and filled up fast, when the ground and rivers couldn’t hold any more water,” the story continued. People moved out of their homes temporarily.
“Fences and property lines disappeared under lakes and ponds that appeared nearly overnight, forcing residents to abandon the sinking ships their homes had become or at least move valuable belongings to higher floors.”
By the middle of June, the Federal Emergency Management Agency had doled out $862,000 to 676 city property owners in Attleboro to help them repair flood damage.
All told, Attleboro and seven surrounding Bristol County towns had collected $3.5 million to repair flood damage or provide other aid.
Yes, those storms were something to remember.
But the rainfall that hit Monday — not to mention deluges two days before — were near biblical.
This storm was number one in my book — and a lesson learned for two empty nesters who should have known better.