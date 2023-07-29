The stories published about Wrentham’s 350th anniversary have mentioned its perhaps most famous resident, Helen Keller.
Here’s what I knew about her: She was both blind and deaf but overcame both to achieve a remarkable life. At least that’s what I was taught.
I remember that her teacher, Anne Sullivan, was desperate to break through with the young girl until one day she ran water through one hand while giving the sign language expression for water in the other. It finally clicked.
I know that there was a movie about their relationship, “The Miracle Worker,” starring Anne Bancroft as Sullivan and Patty Duke as Keller, that won two Academy Awards. I saw it on TV as a child, a few years after it was released in 1962. My parents said it was so inspiring.
But with a few clicks and a little typing, you can learn so much about just about anything. So, here’s a quick look into the remarkable life of Helen Keller.
Keller was born June 1, 1887, in Tuscumbia, Ala. At 19 months, she was afflicted with an illness, possibly scarlet fever, that left her both deaf and blind.
As you can imagine, her parents were distraught. Imagine trying to raise a child who can’t see, hear or speak.
At 6, they had her examined by Alexander Graham Bell — yes, the inventor of the telephone — at the Perkins Institution for the Blind in Boston, which Bell’s son-in-law directed. He referred her to Sullivan, then just 20 years old, who achieved her breakthrough after several months of training.
Keller then began a slow process of learning to speak by Sarah Fuller of the Horace Mann School for the Deaf, also in Boston. She also learned to lip-read by placing her fingers on the lips and throat of the speaker while the words were simultaneously spelled out for her.
At age 14, she enrolled in the Wright-Humason School for the Deaf in New York City, and at 16 she entered the Cambridge School for Young Ladies. She earned admission to Radcliffe, now part of Harvard, in 1900 and graduated cum laude in 1904.
Having developed skills never approached by any similarly disabled person, Keller began to write of blindness, a subject then taboo among women because of the relationship of many cases to venereal disease. She authored several biographies, first in “The Story of My Life,” published a year before she received her Radcliffe degree.
In 1913 she began lecturing (with the aid of an interpreter), primarily on behalf of the American Foundation for the Blind, for which she later established a $2 million endowment fund. Her tours took her several times around the world.
But she was much more than a pioneer for disabled community. She was one of early 20th century America’s leaders in the fight for human rights.
Keller campaigned actively for the 19th Amendment, which in 1920 gave women the right to vote. In the same year, she and others from the suffrage movement founded the ACLU as a tool to make sure the rights of women and minorities were preserved. She was also an early supporter of the NAACP, an opponent of lynchings and an early proponent of birth control.
Much of this social activism occurred while she was living in Wrentham, where Keller and Sullivan bought a farm and seven acres of land in 1904. In Keller’s 1955 biography “Teacher: Anne Sullivan Macy,” she wrote that these were probably some of the happiest days of their lives, in part because their household now included John Albert Macy.
Macy, a young Harvard teacher and literary critic, met the two women when they were at Radcliffe. During the next decade he became Sullivan’s husband as well as Keller’s manager and editor.
The two women remained together until Sullivan’s death in 1936.
Keller died in Westport, Conn., in 1968, just a few weeks before her 88th birthday.
There was nothing in the movie — at least that I remember — about the rest of her remarkable life.
But now I know.