Bill Donlevy was what every journalist wants — a reliable source seeking to expose a problem to the public.
I know. For a time back in the early 1980s, Donlevy, who died this month at age 78, helped me describe the horrible living conditions and abuse faced by the wave of Cambodian immigrants who were sweeping into Attleboro.
I was a young reporter at The Sun Chronicle back then, less than four years out of college and under full-time employment by the paper for about two years.
We had written a few light features on the Cambodian immigrants, mostly how the city was welcoming these survivors of a brutal civil war. But then we got word that the newcomers were living in unsanitary housing and had been depleted of much of their funding.
City police and health officials tried to help but struggled getting information from the immigrants due to language barriers — Southeast Asians were new to the area at the time — and, I suspect, intimidation from their sponsor.
It had the potential to be a big story, and I was given the assignment, the biggest in my fledgling career. But, as is often the case, I began running into dead ends.
Try calling Bill Donlevy, said Mark Flanagan, the editor supervising me at the time. Bill operated an agency called Comprehensive Social Services, whose primary mission was to assist in relocating immigrants to Attleboro.
Bill embraced the idea of a story. You have no idea what a difficult time these folks are having, he told me, and they’re such good people.
Their story began on April 17, 1975, when the ragtag Khmer Rouge army stormed Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital, scattering before it the military government of Lon Nol and his U.S. advisers. The Khmer Rouge and their revolutionary leader Pol Pot were bent on eradicating Cambodian culture and replacing it with a radical agrarian society.
By the time the revolutionary government was routed in 1979, almost 2 million Cambodians, a quarter of the population, had been exterminated or died of starvation and disease. Thousands of others had fled to refugee camps in neighboring Thailand, where they languished for months, even years.
Bill introduced me to Cambodians who survived the killing fields and refugee camps, which he said, “weren’t any picnic either.” These immigrants described to me their frightening journey across the world to settle in Attleboro, where they didn’t even understand the characters of the alphabet, let alone how to speak or understand English.
Known as Mr. Bill, he talked some Cambodians into letting me visit them in their apartments. It wasn’t pretty.
Insects and rodents skittered away when lights were flicked on. Garbage sat on kitchen counters, probably because the immigrants didn’t know how to get rid of it. Tenants waited months before landlords completed repairs.
And they assisted me with the biggest part of the story: A Cambodian military officer who had moved to Attleboro years ago had sponsored most of the immigrants but ended up taking advantage of them. Many of the acts involved taking advantage of their lack of knowledge about our currency by overcharging them for necessary items.
For instance, I obtained a copy of a receipt for second-hand silverware they bought. They were charged almost $40 for something he probably obtained for a dollar or two at a flea market. (This officer fled after he heard a story was being written about him, and neither the police nor I was able to locate him.)
With the information obtained in part with Bill’s help and two weeks focused exclusively on the story — a rarity then at The Sun Chronicle and nearly impossible today at most newspapers — I was able to write a four-part series that won first place for investigative reporting among New England newspapers of our circulation size.
More importantly, the series opened the eyes of many city leaders and social service officials to the plight of the new Cambodian population. Today, roughly 1,000 Cambodians still live in Attleboro, and they are an accepted part of an increasingly diverse city.
A few months after the series was published, Bill invited my wife and I to a Cambodian cultural festival. The immigrants wore their native apparel, served their native food and performed their native dances. We had a wonderful time.
Bill introduced to us to many of the immigrants, who thanked me profusely for what I had done.
I tried to tell them I just did my job.
Mr. Bill is your true hero.
R.I.P., Bill Donlevy. And thanks.