The melting pot that is America seems like it’s about to boil over as the midterm election approaches, doesn’t it?
The octogenarian husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is beaten with a hammer in the middle of the night while the assailant calls out her name.
In Arizona, armed civilians in tactical gear show up at ballot drop boxes, ostensibly to monitor voters. The activities, which prompt claims of voter intimidation, are part of a campaign carried out by Republicans across the nation since 2020.
Two in five U.S. voters say they are worried about threats of violence or voter intimidation at polling stations, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. The same survey also found that two-thirds of registered voters fear that extremists will carry out acts of violence after the election if they are unhappy with the outcome.
But I’m looking forward to casting a ballot, in person, on Tuesday. Somehow, I can’t imagine threats or violence at the polls of my hometown.
I’ve never considered voting a duty or obligation. I WANT to vote. It’s one small way I can hold up my end of the bargain for being fortunate enough to live in North Attleboro, in Massachusetts, in the United States of America.
Sure, sometimes I rush in and rush out, dodging people I know because voting was one more thing I tried to cram into an already busy day.
But other times casting a ballot has been a pleasure, in part because there are people I really want to see elected and in part because I meet people I haven’t seen in years.
One of those was Dick Sherman.
Dick’s 2019 obituary described him as “a master of rhetoric and one of the last great storytellers,” and he was certainly that (his 1976 history of North Attleboro is far superior to one I co-authored 13 years later). Dick, who he wrote for various local publications and reported on North Attleboro happenings on radio station WARA, was an inspiration to me, a kid who loved reading newspapers. (Boy, does that make me sound like a dinosaur.)
Dick frequently worked the check-in desk for my precinct, and a line would sometimes form as he wove an entertaining tale from the town’s past. But what really touched me was when HE told ME how much he admired my work.
I felt like I had made it.
Another was Doris Legg, who we lost earlier this year, just three days shy of her 90th birthday. For 50 of those years, she worked as an election warden, patrolling the floor of the North Attleboro High School gym while ensuring that everybody’s vote was properly counted.
We usually just talked about family and friends and the changes in town. But what I really enjoyed was the smile on her face during busy elections when a crush of voters put a strain on fellow poll workers.
She didn’t see it as a burden though. The more people who voted, the better the town would be.
Democracy was as sacred to her as her visits to church, and protecting everyone’s voice in their government was a task she took great pride in. In Doris’ view, voting was how the will of the people is carried out, not something to be manipulated to suit your own purposes.
Though Dick and Doris are gone, I still looking forward to voting Tuesday. I’ll once again be holding up my end of the bargain.
And I firmly believe it will be peaceful, at least in North Attleboro, a little corner of the melting pot I hope never boils over.