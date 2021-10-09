It’s long been said by many — including me — that this area was “settled” by John Woodcock and several other families from Attleborough, England back in the 1600s.
Wrong.
Indigenous people occupied Massachusetts, including the Attleboro area, long before Europeans began traveling across the Atlantic to start a new life in a new land.
With Indigenous Peoples Day being celebrated this Monday in Boston and many other cities and states across America, I thought I would review the history of the Native Americans in this area. Much of this comes from a 1969 study by Dr. Maurice Robbins with the unfortunate title of “The Indian History of Attleboro.”
Native Americans in this area were hunters, fishermen and gatherers of wild natural foods who did no farming. “Theirs was a sort of hand-to-mouth existence,” Robbins wrote.
A large group of people in this type of economy would soon strip the area of natural food. Game would be driven away by overhunting; the available supply of edible roots, nuts and berries would quickly be consumed.
“Their very way of life required them to be nomads,” Robbins wrote.
The groups followed patterns, moving inland in the winter where the wildlife was more abundant, heading to rivers in the spring when the fish began to run before following the rivers to the seashore by summer.
“There they feasted upon shellfish and enjoyed the climate even as we do today,” Robbins wrote. “All too soon the summer would pass, and they would have to pack up their meager belongings and return to winter hunting grounds.”
Although relics have been found providing evidence that Native Americans occupied this area prior to the coming of the Europeans, it does not appear indigenous people were here when the earliest Englishmen arrived. That may have been caused by a terrible plague that devastated the natives of this area about 1617, possibly from a French ship that explored the area about that time.
“Contemporary records refer again and again to this sickness, from which the (Native Americans) really never recovered,” Robbins wrote. “The precise nature of the disease will probably never be known. The speed with which it spread among the (Native Americans) and the fatal nature of its attack points to some virus to which the native population had never before been exposed.”
There were Native Americans in this area half a century later, however, when the indigenous people, tired of being pushed from lands by the Europeans, fought back in what is known as King Philip’s War.
In 1675 when the fighting broke out, one of the flashpoints was John Woodcock’s Garrison House in North Attleboro, where travelers in those days would stop for refreshment and rest. Natives would often lurk nearby.
“Attleboro was not a safe place for a white man that summer,” Robbins wrote.
The tensions grew into fighting in April 1676 when a band of natives attacked Woodcock and others near the Garrison House. Woodcock’s son Nathaniel and a son-in-law were killed and a third man injured but the natives were unable to take the house.
After that, Robbins wrote, groups of natives did not return to the Attleboro area.
Nathaniel Woodcock was buried where he was killed and a burial ground remains there, on North Washington Street near the intersection of Route 1 and Elmwood Street. Across the street is the Woodcock Garrison House, preserved by the North Attleboro Historical Society.
Happy Indigenous People Day.
