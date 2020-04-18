All we seem to think about these days, all we see in the news, everything that’s going on around us has to do with … well, you know what.
Today’s column may perhaps teach you a little about local history and get your mind off … well, you know what.
Who is Betsey Metcalf and why is she important to one local town?
Betsey Metcalf lived in Providence but attended Day’s Academy, a girls’ school in Wrentham. In 1798, she fell in love with an imported straw bonnet she spotted in a store window.
Unable to buy one, she taught herself how to make one. They became popular at her school, and she shared her hat-making skills with classmates, including members of the Carpenter family of Foxboro.
Before too long, making straw hats became a way of life for the Carpenter family. In 1843 they built the Great Bonnet Shop at 18-22 Wall St., in Foxboro, and two years later the Hamlet House at 12-16 Wall St.
Erastus P. Carpenter then proposed that many small straw hat manufacturing operations in town should unite into one large company to dominate the industry. In 1853 the Union Straw Works was erected at the Wall Street site.
Carpenter’s dream came true, and Union Straw Works grew to be the world’s largest straw manufacturing operation, offering employment to more than 6,000 men and women. These were not just factory workers but those employed in a vast cottage industry – sewing and braiding straw at home. Foxboro became known as the Straw Hat Capital of the World.
The company was later sold, and the Foxboro complex was destroyed by fire on May 28,1900. It was never rebuilt.
Who is Cesar Chelor and what is his distinction in colonial America?
This story starts with Francis Nicholson, who was born in Rehoboth in 1683 and moved to Wrentham in 1728. Nicholson was a toolmaker; he was especially known for making wooden planes.
Around 1736, he acquired a slave named Cesar Chelor, who was in his teens at the time. Nicholson took on Chelor as an apprentice, and the youngster also became an expert at making wooden planes.
Chelor grew to be a respected member of the community and was admitted to the Wrentham Congregational Church in 1741, probably around his 21st birthday.
When Nicholson died in 1753, he willed his tools and part of his land to Chelor – and granted his freedom. As a result, Chelor became a business owner and is believed to be the first African-American tradesman in colonial America.
Today, there are groups that collect antique tools, and wooden planes crafted by Nicholson and Chelor are among their most sought-after prizes, worth thousands of dollars each.
What do American patriot Paul Revere and Scottish-born golf course architect Donald Ross have in common?
They both married women from North Attleboro.
Sarah Orne was 21 when she married Revere in 1758, 17 years before his famed ride. She died in 1773 at age 37, a few months after giving birth to their eighth child.
A little more than a year after her death, Revere married Rachel Walker. They also had eight children.
Ross met his first wife, the former Janet Conchie, in Dornoch, Scotland, where they were born and raised. Janet died in 1922, and two years later Ross married the former Florence Blackinton, a member of the famed North Attleboro jewelry-manufacturing family.
Ross, who designed or reconstructed more than 400 golf courses, lived in New England during the summer months, designing and building courses throughout the region. His wife had a home on Hunting Street off South Washington Street in North Attleboro and also in Little Compton, R.I., and it was in the latter residence where Ross spent much of his New England time.
However, he was known to occasionally visit North Attleboro. During those visits, Ross, an excellent player who placed fifth in the 1903 U.S. Open and eighth in the 1910 British Open, would play at Highland Country Club in Attleboro.
After World War II, Highland members approached Ross for help on their seventh hole. He sketched out a design and referred the work to another company.
He died a short time later, and the Highland mini-design is believed to be among his last contributions to his field.
I guess it’s time to get back to the real world and … well, you know what.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.