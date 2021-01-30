Second in a series to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Sun Chronicle on March 1 of this year.
We’ve all heard the expression about the U.S. Postal Service: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
Having been an employee of The Sun Chronicle for nearly four decades, I can attest to you that the same creed applies to newspapers. We care deeply about our community and bringing news to readers, and we never, ever want to miss a day’s publication, no matter what adversities we face.
Today, two stories about how employees of this newspaper’s predecessors, The Attleboro Sun and The Evening Chronicle, endured devastating fires and kept fulfilling their mission to you.
The Sun was first to be struck by fire.
After first publishing from small quarters on Railroad Avenue, The Sun moved to the Odd Fellows Block on Bank Street around the turn of the 20th century. Attleboro was booming, and Publisher John H. Vallette wanted more spacious quarters, allowing him to install a larger press capable of printing 20,000 16-page newspapers in an hour.
Vallette had The Sun prepared to expand once World War I ended when a fire on March 9, 1918 destroyed the plant.
The newspaper did not miss an edition.
Through connections he had in Rhode Island, Vallette arranged to print The Sun first in Pawtucket, then in Providence. An “Extra” edition appeared on Attleboro streets within 12 hours of the blaze.
The fire helped lead the newspaper to its eventual home as Vallette secured space to build a new plant at 34 South Main St., where The Sun, and The Sun Chronicle, have been published ever since.
The fire at The Chronicle was more tragic.
The spectacular blaze began early on Jan. 31, 1945 and claimed the life of Elizabeth McHugh, a 78-year-old disabled woman living in a third-floor apartment of the building at Church Street near North Washington Street in downtown North Attleboro.
The fire damaged the first-floor press and linotype machines — much of which had been purchased less than a year earlier. Thanks to The Attleboro Sun, The Chronicle was able to print a four-page edition for the next five days until its equipment could be restored.
But a newspaper is more than words on paper. It is the keeper of memories for many communities.
No one recognized this more that night than Ruth Rhind, who worked as receptionist and jack-of-all-trades at The Chronicle.
At 1 that morning, she heard the fire alarms sounding from her apartment on Elm Street and knew there must be a big blaze right around the corner. She had only one thought when she saw that the fire was at her place of employment: I’ve got to save the scrapbook.
Part of Rhind’s duties included clipping stories from daily front-page column called “Our Boys in Service,” updating the town on its military members. She put together a scrapbook that was kept on the front desk at The Chronicle so that anyone could stop by to see what their friends and neighbors were up to. The Chronicle’s staff considered the column part of their contribution to the war effort, a morale booster for the community.
“I ran and ran,” Rhind told me more than 40 years after the fire. “I was so afraid that scrapbook would be burned. I really felt that it would be a big loss to the people in town if that ever burned up and it was my responsibility to make sure it was safe.”
Rhind did save the scrapbook — and contributed much to North Attleboro in other areas. In 1940, she established Camp Shady Pines, a Girl Scout summer camp that operated for decades along Abbott Run not far from the Cumberland line. Now a playground and youth sports field, it is now known as the Ruth Rhind Recreation Area.
Ruth Rhind died in 2003 at age 103. I’ve never been able to find out what happened to that scrapbook she worked so hard to save.
